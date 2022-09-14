Echo Global Logistics Earns Two Prestigious Workplace Awards and Recognized as One of Chicago's Top Places to Work

Echo Included in Chicago's 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® and the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that the company was recently recognized as a great place to work by Chicago's 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® and the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces lists.

With its Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program, the National Association for Business Resources recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to employees through their human resources practices. This is the ninth year Echo has been included in the list of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

Echo was also recognized again by the Chicago Tribune in their 2022 Top Workplaces list, which recognizes Chicagoland companies that create and sustain a positive and productive workplace culture. Inclusion is based on employee responses to a confidential survey conducted by Chicago Tribune research partner Energage, which independently calculates the list of top workplaces.

"We're especially proud of the workplace we've built, where leading-edge technology and a collaborative environment empower team members to simplify transportation management for our shippers and carriers while thriving in their careers at Echo," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Our exceptional team and workplace culture drive the business success that is fueling our strong momentum."

As a Fortune 1000 company, Echo has a positive and productive corporate culture and offers employees robust benefits, development opportunities, mentorship programs, volunteer time off, team-building events, recreational clubs, and more. In addition to showing its appreciation for team member contributions by offering top-tier benefits and perks, Echo has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company creates a welcoming and inclusive environment by amplifying the diverse voices of the Echo workforce. Echo has a variety of business resource groups (BRGs) that support and encourage team members to share their unique perspectives and experiences.

"Echo provides the training, technology, and guidance our team needs to excel on the job, enabling Echo team members to perform well in a supportive environment," said Paula Frey, Chief Human Resources Officer at Echo. "It's an honor to be recognized again this year alongside many outstanding companies that succeed in building and maintaining a great company culture, and I'm grateful to all the Echo team members who bring their all to Echo every day."

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include, development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

