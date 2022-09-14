FT Top 100: ACEM SJTU Ranks 18th Among the World's Masters in Management and Top 3 in Satisfaction for Two Consecutive Years

SHANGHAI, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12th, 2022, the Financial Times (FT) released the global list of Masters in Management, in which the Master in Management (MiM) program of Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) from Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) ranks 18th and its overall satisfaction ranks 3rd across the world.

Since ACEM's MiM program was evaluated by FT since 2009, it has been always ranked among the top 50 FT global list for 14 consecutive years.

Excellent and stable data: Career progression ranks rank among the top echelon in the world

1. Career progression

Salary percentage increase ranks the world's No.6 with its weighted salary among the top 11 worldwide. FT ranking focuses on graduates' career progression, and ACEM's MiM program outperforms in terms of salary-related data, which reflect the career performance and international competitiveness of ACEM graduates.

2. Employment support

The employment rate ranks the 1st in the world, and career service ranks the 2nd, among the world's top 10 for 5 consecutive years.

3. Aims and satisfaction

Aims achieved rank 18th, along with overall satisfaction of 9.73, ranking 3rd. These data showcase the graduates' overall evaluation of career development returns and program quality.

The graduates of ACEM's MiM program are favored by employers. They mainly work in well-known enterprises, such as Shanghai International Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bosera Asset Management, CITIC Securities, Tencent Technology Co., Ltd., Boston Consulting Group, Bain Consulting, etc., while others continue their studies in the field of scientific research.

ACEM's MiM is committed to cultivating high-level management talents rooted in China and adapted to the needs of internationalization. Efforts have been made to deepen the development of discipline and curriculum system from three areas: systematic basic courses of economic management theory, series courses of research methodologies and frontier courses of professional directions, so as to enable students to possess solid theoretical foundation, rigorous approach of thinking and systematic research methodologies. Meanwhile, based on ACEM's industry research strategy, students can improve their capabilities of application by broadening academic horizons. Students will also be encouraged and funded to participate in international conferences, exchanges, international internships, etc.

In the QS Masters in Management ranking 2022, ACEM's MiM program ranks 44th in the world and 3rd in Asia.

