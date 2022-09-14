Electric Vehicles and EcoCart Partnership Power Carbon Neutral Last Mile Delivery

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoBolt , a technology company building the first sustainable, first-party supply chain network, today announces its sustainable small parcel delivery service in Canadian and U.S. cities. GoBolt's expansion of eco-conscious delivery operations is powered by its growing electric vehicle fleet and partnership to offset delivery carbon emissions with EcoCart , a sustainability technology company.

GoBolt Launches Same-Day and Next-Day Sustainable Parcel Delivery

"Expanding our last mile delivery services to small parcel was the natural next step for GoBolt as we continue to strengthen our first-party logistics network," said Mark Ang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of GoBolt. "This move will allow GoBolt to provide our merchants needing both truck and parcel deliveries with a true end-to-end, holistic logistics solution."

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a sustainable fulfillment and last mile logistics provider for ecommerce businesses, from national brands to global companies. Its last mile services had traditionally catered to big and bulky deliveries for furniture, fitness, and home goods brands but with its expansion into small parcel delivery, on the heels of its recent acquisition of BoxKnight, GoBolt will now pick up, consolidate, sort, and deliver ecommerce brands' smaller packages.

Acquiring the same-day delivery startup BoxKnight provided GoBolt with existing integrations software that allowed the company to speed up its go-to-market rhythms. GoBolt will now be able to offer shoppers of leading brands same-day and next-day shipping in metro-service areas, optional contactless delivery and delivery tracking through SMS and a truck tracking app. With greater capabilities, GoBolt's merchants can now rely on one technology stack for more of their core logistics needs, while offering their consumers sustainable logistics solutions.

In an industry that's among the largest contributors of carbon emissions, GoBolt is building a fully electric delivery fleet. GoBolt's small parcel deliveries will begin with a fleet of 70 electric parcel vans and grow to 185+ within 12 months. When GoBolt cannot deliver parcels via its EVs, it will remain true to its neutral-emissions promise through its EcoCart partnership.

"We are committed to making our deliveries with an electric vehicle but where we can't yet, we've partnered with EcoCart to offset carbon emissions," Ang added. "We continue to evaluate additional partnerships that align well with our brand values and DNA."

In these instances, GoBolt will calculate the impact of its carbon emissions and proportionally donate that amount to verified carbon projects via EcoCart. More than 25 projects have undergone rigorous testing, including water purification and forestry initiatives, to qualify for EcoCart's program.

To learn more about GoBolt's small parcel delivery service and commitment to sustainability, please visit www.gobolt.com .

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt (formerly Bolt Logistics) is a technology company building the first sustainable and first-party supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant's team, GoBolt provides reliable fulfillment, last mile delivery, and reverse logistics services. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company's focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt's investment in its electric vehicle fleet is a testament to the company's mission to be carbon negative by the end of 2023. For more information, visit gobolt.com .

