Grand Richmond Hotel Achieves GHA's WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel & Well-being

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Richmond Hotel, one of Bangkok's premier hotels was awarded WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel and Well-being by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA).

Setting the standard for luxury events and business and leisure stays, the Grand Richmond Hotel is a distinctive five-star convention venue and hotel located in northern Bangkok just a short drive from the city center. The hotel is operated by the Richmond Group, one of Thailand's premier hoteliers, who recently added a new 35-story tower to the property and upgraded the existing facilities with an elegant remodel and redesign. The hotel welcomes travelers from all over the world and is sought-after a destination for guests seeking to focus on their well-being or recover after a medical treatment.

GHA recently launched WellHotel® Accreditation for hotels seeking to enhance the guest experience and safety protocols for wellness and/or medical travel guests. GHA WellHotel® for Well-being and WellHotel® for Medical Travel focuses on validating the services and programs hotels provide for these growing markets and the accreditation seal builds trust and offers a competitive edge to those hotels that achieve accredited status.

Ms. Laksawan Wongworrakan, Grand Richmond Hotel's Chief Executive Officer stated, "At Grand Richmond we strive to offer each guest the most exquisite experience with the utmost attention to detail. Many of our guests choose the Grand Richmond Hotel to focus on their health and well-being. We offer them a calm and healing environment with safety protocols and services that meet their unique needs. It is an honor to have achieved GHA WellHotel® for Medical Travel and Well-being Accreditation which demonstrates our commitment to the safety and well-being of our wellness and medical travel guests."

GHA WellHotel® Accreditation offers these key highlights:

Building trust, confidence and comfort for wellness tourists or medical travel guests through a third-party review and trusted GHA WellHotel® seal.

Attraction by guests in new niche markets to increase room bookings and length of stay.

Validation of the hotel's cleanliness and safety and instilling peace of mind that proper cleaning and sanitation is a hotel priority.

Validation that safety protocols are in use for guests and staff.

Attraction for bookings through wellness travel agents and medical travel facilitators.

Providing assurance to medical travel and wellness guests that the hotel identifies and supports the cultural, dietary, religious, handicapped access, and other unique needs of the guests/patients.

Increase in guest satisfaction for wellness tourists and medical travel guests.

Well-being and medical travel packages provide an opportunity for organizations to increase TRevPAR.

The GHA WellHotel® application and accreditation process are completed conveniently online and include access to the accreditation handbook and online training.

According to Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Interim Chief Executive Officer, "As travel continues to increase post-pandemic, there is a growing number of consumers that are choosing hotel experiences that support a healthy lifestyle - whether it be healthy eating plans, exercise routines, wellness programs and/or an appropriate environment to recover after a medical procedure or treatment. GHA WellHotel® demonstrates to these growing niche markets that the property has implemented programs and services that meet their unique needs and expectations and also complies with recognized industry-wide hotel cleaning and sanitation standards. We congratulate the Grand Richmond Hotel for achieving GHA WellHotel® Accreditation for Medical Travel and Well-being and applaud its commitment to prioritizing guest safety and the guest experience for wellness and medical travel guests."

About GHA

Global Healthcare Accreditation® (GHA) is a dynamic and innovative accreditation body with specialized focused in medical and wellness travel, safety, and well-being. Founded in September of 2016, GHA's initial purpose as an independent accrediting body centered on improving the patient experience for medical travelers and supporting healthcare providers in validating quality, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for medical travel. Since then, GHA pioneers a variety of programs covering the entire spectrum of the care continuum and offers certification and accreditation for stakeholders in all aspects of health and wellbeing.

Visit: https://globalhealthcareaccreditation.com/

About Grand Richmond Hotel

The Grand Richmond Hotel is a distinctive five-star convention venue and hotel located in northern Bangkok, Thailand, just a short drive from the city center. The hotel features 774 luxury rooms and suites, 28 versatile and superbly equipped function rooms and two grand ballrooms. The property is operated by the Richmond Group, one of Thailand's premier hoteliers and caters to discerning travelers from around the globe.

