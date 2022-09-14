InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobility Cane to Take Vital Signs (RSD-152)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mobility cane that allows users to easily check vital signs at any time," said an inventor, from City Of Industry, Calif., "so I invented the HEART MONITOR WALKING CANE. My design would offer support and peace of mind for cane users with heart issues, on oxygen or medications that affect heart rate and blood pressure."

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility cane. In doing so, it offers support and stability. It also enables the user to easily take vital signs at any time. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

