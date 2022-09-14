ITC2 Announces New Digital N-Sights™ Platform, Designed to Help Businesses Optimize Their Digital Transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Information Technology Consulting Company, Inc. (ITC2), an industry leader in Digital Optimization® and Digital Transformation™ Practices, is pleased to announce Digital N-Sights™ (DNS) Platform, powered by ITC2.

The Digital N-Sights platform helps organizations simplify project management easily and accurately.

Digital N-Sights is a powerful tool that consolidates and assimilates data from multiple platforms and suppliers into a real-time, comprehensive, easy-to-use dashboard, order management, project and program management. It enables customers to replace manual spreadsheets, improve accuracy, increase productivity, and reduce costs on the journey to Digital Optimization.

"Our team at ITC2 spent countless hours designing, developing, and testing the Digital N-Sights platform," said Mike Fisher, ITC2 President. "We are committed to helping our customers automate, innovate, and transform technology through a seamless, user-friendly, and transparent platform designed to increase efficiencies at all levels of the organization while streamlining the Digital Optimization process. We recognized the need to provide our customers with a platform that provides a comprehensive business view of their technology while optimizing costs and increasing reporting precision. Digital N-Sights accomplishes just that and much more."

ITC2's team has decades of experience in procuring and managing global IT assets for enterprises. Our blend of expertise and technology eliminates pain points in your digital infrastructure and enables more informed decision making to drive your strategic priorities.

The Digital N-Sights platform helps organizations simplify project management easily and accurately with role-based customizable dashboard views and real-time business intelligence reporting. The comprehensive business view gives customers updates at a glance on order status, cost overview, project forecasting.

"The Digital N-Sights™ Platform is an innovative, collaborative tool that enables the SDWAN Team to track project orders in one centralized location. It's user friendly with customizable fields that allow me to manage my projects and reporting with speed and accuracy."

– Global Leader in HVAC

To learn more about Digital N-Sights and schedule a complimentary demo today.

About ITC2

Founded in 2006, ITC2 began supplying network engineers to Cisco Systems Advance Service teams worldwide. In 2012, ITC2 introduced new portfolio offerings focused on adding services impacting the network, including Global Infrastructure Procurement & Telecom Expense Management and Network Managed Services Consulting. ITC2 is a Gartner recognized Minority Business Enterprise Supplier.

ITC2: YOUR EXPERTS IN DIGITAL OPTIMIZATION®

For more information, call (888) 966-4415, visit ITC2.net, follow us on Facebook (@DigitalOptimizationSolutions), LinkedIn (@ITC2), and Twitter (@ITCTwo).

Media Contact:

Carol Kelly

Partner & VP Operations

DNS@itc2.net

Information Technology Consulting Co. (ITC2) Founded in 2006, ITC2 began supplying network engineers to Cisco Systems Advance Service teams worldwide. In 2012, ITC2 introduced new portfolio offerings focused on adding services impacting the network, including Global Infrastructure Procurement & Telecom Expense Management and Network Managed Services Consulting.

ITC2® introduces Digital N-Sights™, a powerful tool that consolidates and assimilates data from multiple platforms and suppliers into a real-time, comprehensive, easy-to-use dashboard, order management, project and program management.

