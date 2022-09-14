Lab-Aids Reveals Global Plan to Transform Science Education

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab-Aids, the Long Island-based publisher and manufacturer of hands-on, evidence-based science programs, plans to transform science education. Long a leader in research-based science curricula for schools, Lab-Aids is now scaling its operation to meet increased demands.

Students show off their understanding of body systems in this three-dimensional model from Lab-Aids. (PRNewswire)

"We spent the summer applying our Guiding Principles to map out strategic realignment fitting with our core values," said Jonathan Atkins, President of Lab-Aids. "We have known for 60 years that teachers, parents, and students are eager for science that is research-based, relevant, and hands-on."

Long Island-Based Company Expands Reach

To increase access to its innovative programs and materials, Lab-Aids restructured its executive team. Key to this plan is their new EVP of Business Development, Angela Amundsen. "This is an exciting time for Lab-Aids," says Amundsen. "We want to bring our great materials and programs to more teachers and students."

"Angela is uniquely qualified to lead the organization's growth while improving access to high quality science programs for new and existing markets," says Atkins. Amundsen began her career as a classroom teacher and building administrator before transitioning into educational sales. She has over 20 years of experience in bringing solutions to educators and students across the United States, having worked in education publishing at McGraw-Hill Education and Oxford University Press.

Proven science for all students

Lab-Aids worked with its development partners over the past seven years to redesign its entire program lineup to meet the evolving needs in science education. EdReports has cited Lab-Aids' middle school science program as high-quality instructional material and now the high school programs are following a similar design. All curricula integrates

Three-dimensional learning

Formative assessment

Hands-on learning

Phenomena and problems

And with the company's long-awaited entrance into elementary STEM, Lab-Aids is receiving unprecedented interest in all of its programs. "We've got the vision, commitment, partners, and programs," says Amundsen. "Now we need to expand our talent to get the job done. We're on the hunt for the right people to join this journey of change." Lab-Aids is hiring in strategic areas including marketing, sales, and operations.

About Lab-Aids

For almost 60 years, Lab-Aids has been developing, manufacturing, and publishing core curriculum and supplementary programs that help students better understand science concepts through direct experience. Lab-Aids exclusively publishes for research-based curricula developers including Oceans of Data Institute, SEPUP, and Tinkering Labs. Students using Lab-Aids curricula spend over two-thirds of their instructional days doing screen-free labs and investigations.

Lab-Aids (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lab-Aids