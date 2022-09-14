Medius launches Elevate, adding an advisory program to its software offering

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and wider spend management solutions, today announces the launch of a new advisory program– Medius Elevate.

Through the new Elevate program, Medius customers can maximize their investment, all while partnering with global experts for process improvements, new feature support and more.

Shari Levinson, VP of Finance, Columbia Distributing, comments: "Our experience with the Elevate program has been very positive. Our Elevate advisor and technical support have been very proactive in helping us find additional efficiency in our AP automation solution. Our success is Medius' success and it shows in the day-to-day working relationship between our teams."

As a subscriber, businesses have access to Elevate Advisors and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who provide insights, guidance, optimization, and adoption assistance. Upon joining the program, customers have two levels of services to choose from:

Elevate Advise - provides a Medius Elevate Services Advisor for hands on assistance – available at point of contact. This level also includes access to a pool of qualified SMEs, to guide customers on best practices on an ongoing basis.

Elevate Optimize - provides comprehensive solution management services, geared towards businesses with complex structures. This level provides businesses with a named Medius Elevate Senior Advisor to help execute strategic initiatives. Subscribers also gain access to technical and functional SMEs to assist with optimizing and enhancing their Medius solutions.

Medius Elevate generates monthly KPI reports and annual health check reports, ensuring that businesses can stay ahead of the curve of new features, and optimization opportunities.

Dan Andersson, Chief Delivery Officer at Medius, comments: "We are currently going through a time of constant economic change, and it is essential our customers not only receive, but also enact on qualified advice that can help them grow. With Medius Elevate, we can help businesses improve their processes without adding to their to-do lists."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Laurel Case, Fight or Flight for Medius

laurel@fightorflight.com | +1 315 663 6780

Medius@fightflight.co.uk | +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Medius