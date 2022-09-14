PURE FLIX ANNOUNCES NEW 'GOD'S NOT DEAD: RISE UP'

A FIFTH 'GOD'S NOT DEAD' FILM IS SLATED FOR 2023

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures are proud to announce the fifth installment in the " God's Not Dead " franchise: "God's Not Dead: Rise Up."

Michael Scott, Cory Oliver, David A.R. White, Dean Cain, Isaiah Washington announce God’s Not Dead: Rise UpPhoto credit : Eric Charbonneau (PRNewswire)

"This is a new chapter in the 'God's Not Dead' franchise and we can't wait to share this with all the fans. I'm still humbled, eight years later, that this type of movie and this message resonates with so many people," said producer and actor David A.R. White, who plays Reverend Dave in the franchise. "The legacy and impact of 'God's Not Dead' is undeniable and I'm so proud and honored to be a part of this movement."

The announcement came during a special Pure Flix member appreciation red carpet screening at the AMC Century City in Los Angeles where producer and actor David A.R. White was joined by franchise stars Dean Cain, Isaiah Washington, Cory Oliver and Brad Heller.

" God's Not Dead " was a record-breaking film released in 2014. The "God's Not Dead" franchise has grossed more than $100 million worldwide. The success of the original movie ignited the Christian entertainment world and proved there is a demand for positive entertainment that upholds values and is safe for the entire family to watch.

"I've been drawn to faith and family projects, like 'God's Not Dead,' since my son was born. I wanted to be able to bring him to work with me and have him walk away with a positive and uplifting message," said actor Dean Cain, who played Marc in the first installment of "God's Not Dead," and will return for the fifth installment. "I'm blessed to come back and be a part of the 'God's Not Dead' legacy – it's such a moving message and challenge to audiences to get them thinking about the difference they can make in their communities and country."

Here's what to expect in "God's Not Dead: Rise Up": When a favored incumbent suddenly suspends his candidacy for Congress, an embittered but brilliant campaign strategist is lured out of retirement and convinces Reverend Dave Hill to run for office. The race pits them both against formidable opponents from their past, each with plans to inexorably remove religion's influence on public policy. Set against a backdrop of unprecedented political, civil and spiritual unrest, Dave struggles to answer an increasingly relevant question of our time: Is God dead in American politics?

David A.R. White, Dean Cain, Isaiah Washington, Ray Wise, Cory Oliver and Brad Heller are set to reprise their roles in the new "God's Not Dead: Rise Up," which will film later this year in South Carolina. Harold Cronk, who directed the original "God's Not Dead" and the sequel, "God's Not Dead 2", will return to direct "God's Not Dead: Rise Up."

"It's important to me to be involved in projects that will resonate with an audience for a long time after they've seen it and that's exactly what the 'God's Not Dead' franchise is about. It's about calling people to use their talents and be of service in their communities in a way that is unique to them," said Isaiah Washington, who played Rep. Daryl Smith in "God's Not Dead: We The People" and will reprise the role for "God's Not Dead: Rise Up."

Pure Flix, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, is a faith and family-friendly streaming service. The latest installment in the " God's Not Dead " franchise is just one of 25 original movies and shows that the streaming platform has announced for 2022 and 2023.

For the first time ever, all four movies in the "God's Not Dead" franchise are now streaming on Pure Flix. Click here to see trailers for "God's Not Dead," "God's Not Dead 2," "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness" and "God's Not Dead: We The People."

