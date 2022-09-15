CME Outfitters Announces Partnership with National Black Church Initiative

Partnership will deliver healthcare education and resources to an estimated 27.7 million members of the African- American and Latino communities on a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Outfitters (CMEO), a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading accredited provider of continuing medical education (CME/CE), today announced the launch of a partnership with the National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) to address health inequities, improve health literacy, and amplify the voice of the patient, particularly in marginalized and under-served communities. NBCI is a coalition of 150,000 African-American and Latino churches working to provide critical wellness information to its members, congregants, churches and the public.

This collaboration will educate not only NBCI’s 150,000 constituents and members – which include over 17,500 healthcare professionals - but also an estimated 27.7 million members of the African American and Latino communities. (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to collaborate with the National Black Church Initiative to leverage our partnership to address unmet medical needs in marginalized and underserved communities through our shared missions of improving healthcare through education. This partnership will provide evidence-based strategies to clinicians and patients nationwide to address health disparities and social determinants of health. We stand on the precipice of enacting real change that not only improves life but extends it in these historically overlooked communities," said Kashemi Rorie, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CME Outfitters. "Our collaboration will educate not only NBCI's 150,000 constituents and members – which include over 17,500 healthcare professionals - but also an estimated 27.7 million members of the African American and Latino communities."

View a video overview of the NBCI and the goals of the initiative featuring Reverend Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative.

CME Outfitters has provided continuing education to healthcare professionals and patients alike since 2002. While improving patient outcomes with evidence-based education has always been at the heart of its mission, CMEO began working a number of years ago to address racial, ethnic, gender, and age diversity through the education they provide. A nationwide initiative to educate healthcare providers on unconscious bias and disparities in care was launched in 2021 and continues to expand and is at the heart of CMEO's purpose-driven mission.

The CMEO-NBCI partnership will drive innovation in the diagnosis, management, and sustained improvement of every major health issue impacting patients of color to improve quality of life and overall well-being.

"NBCI and CME Outfitters will be moving forward, for the first time, in a systematic way, critical information that will have dramatic impact on the lives of patients of color and their healthcare providers. The education and resources we will provide will be transformative to a community that has been starved of critical healthcare information," said Reverend Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative. "This partnership will have a tremendous impact for a lifetime to come."

Visit https://www.cmeoutfitters.com/partnerships to stay current on the latest content and updates regarding this initiative.

About CME Outfitters

CME Outfitters develops, distributes and certifies continuing education activities that focus on the integration of the interdisciplinary care team to ensure the best care of patients. CME Outfitters' educational interventions include interactive webcasts, live symposia, medical simulations, clinical case series and other innovative formats that leverage the latest in technology to optimize the learning environment and promote clinician and patient behavior changes. CME Outfitters also offers expert accreditation, outcome and logistics services for non-accredited organizations. In July of 2020, CME Outfitters became part of KnowFully Learning Group. For more information, visit www.cmeoutfitters.com.

About National Black Church Initiative

The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African-American and Latino churches constituting 27.7 million members working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI's mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. The National Black Church Initiative's methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science. The National Black Church Initiative's purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose main mission is to reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work. For more information about NBCI, visit https://www.naltblackchurch.com, call (202) 744-0184, or contact Reverend Anthony Evans at dcbci2002@gmail.com.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses, and education resources to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company also provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

