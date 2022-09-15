Grubhub and Bloomin' Brands Expand Partnership with More Restaurants

Diners can now order from Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, and Bonefish Grill, with Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and Tender Shack coming soon

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub and Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) announced today they are expanding their partnership to bring all of Bloomin' Brands concepts to the Grubhub Marketplace. All Bloomin' Brands concepts will be available on Grubhub for pickup or delivery, adding to the select Carrabba's Italian Grill locations already available on the platform.

More than 1,700 listings will be available across the country, including more than 1,000 restaurant locations and 700 virtual kitchens. Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Aussie Grill are currently available on Grubhub, with Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar and virtual chicken tender brand, Tender Shack, becoming available soon.

"We want diners to come to Grubhub and be blown away by the number of choices to order from," said Liz Bosone, vice president of restaurant success at Grubhub. "We're excited to build on our relationship with Bloomin' Brands and expand our restaurant supply. Our 32 million diners across the country now get access to all of Bloomin's well-known and delicious portfolio of brands, driving even more orders and providing more earning opportunities for our delivery partners."

"This amplified partnership allows us to continue to expand our omni-channel off-premises approach and bring our well-known, favorite brands to even more guests," said Sheilina Henry, Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Off-Premises Dining at Bloomin' Brands.

To celebrate the partnership, several offers are now available for new and existing diners exclusively through Grubhub for a limited time. New diners can receive up to 40% off orders of $40 or more at Outback Steakhouse and $15 off orders of $40 or more at Carrabba's Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill. New and existing diners are able to receive $5 off orders of $15 or more at Aussie Grill.*

To order from any of Bloomin' Brands portfolio restaurant concepts through Grubhub, download the Grubhub app or go online to www.grubhub.com . And for more information on how to join Grubhub, please visit get.grubhub.com . Both pickup and delivery are available at participating locations.**

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 320,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 15 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit bloominbrands.com .

