Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Persons and Entities that Purchased or Acquired UGI Corporation Publicly Traded Common Stock Pursuant and/or Traceable to the Registration Statement Issued in Connection with UGI's August 21, 2019 Acquisition of AmeriGas Partners L.P.

Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Persons and Entities that Purchased or Acquired UGI Corporation Publicly Traded Common Stock Pursuant and/or Traceable to the Registration Statement Issued in Connection with UGI's August 21, 2019 Acquisition of AmeriGas Partners L.P.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

JOHN FORD, TRUSTEE OF THE JOHN FORD TRUST Individually

and on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. UGI CORPORATION, JOHN L. WALSH, TED J. Jastrzebski,

Laurie A. BergmaN, Marvin O. Schlanger, M. Shawn

Bort, Theodore A. Dosch, Richard W. Gochnauer,

Alan N. Harris, Frank S. Hermance, Anne Pol, Kelly

A. Romano, and James B. Stallings, Jr., Defendants.

CIVIL ACTION Case No. 2021–00391





SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons and entities that purchased or acquired UGI Corporation ("UGI" or the "Company") publicly traded common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with UGI's August 21, 2019 acquisition of AmeriGas Partners L.P. (the "Offering")





YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, that plaintiff John Ford, Trustee of the John Ford Trust ("Plaintiff" or "Trustee"), on behalf of himself and the proposed Settlement Class,1 and UGI and the other defendants in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $10,250,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Steven C. Tolliver, Sr., either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, at the Court of Common Pleas of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Justice Center, Courtroom 12, 2 East Airy Street, Norristown, PA 19401 at 10:00 a.m. on November 30, 2022 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated August 11, 2022; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or decide to hold it remotely, without providing another notice. Please check the Settlement website for information about the hearing at www.UGISecuritiesSettlement.com. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.UGISecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

UGI Corporation Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173118

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Alfred L. Fatale III, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than December 30, 2022. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than November 9, 2022. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than November 9, 2022.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA





1 All terms not defined herein shall have the definition assigned to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated August 11, 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Labaton Sucharow LLP