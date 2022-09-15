LeanData Announces Winners of the 2022 OpsStars Awards

Fourth-annual industry recognition spotlights innovation and impact of revenue-generating professionals in the operations community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData , the modern revenue orchestration platform for today's growth leaders, today announced winners of the 2022 OpsStars Awards , the industry's first awards program designed to celebrate operations leaders forging new paths to revenue growth in B2B. Now in its fourth year, the OpsStars Awards recognize the strategic contribution, innovation and impact of revenue leaders within the global operations community.

Winners of the 2022 OpsStars Awards will be recognized by LeanData CEO Evan Liang from the main stage at LeanData's 7th annual OpsStars conference taking place next week in San Francisco. (PRNewswire)

"Operations has always been the backbone of go-to-market strategy, execution and ultimately revenue growth. But within recent years, this strategic and mission-critical function has truly emerged as the superhero of the modern revenue engine," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "We're pleased to shine a light on the leading innovators in operations, whether they're early in their careers or veterans in the field. Congratulations to all those who shared their impressive success stories this year."

Winners of the 2022 OpsStars Awards are:

Account-Based Program of the Year

Winner: Expedient

Buyer Experience Impact Award

Winner: Shopify

Digital Transformation Award

Winner: Saviynt

Go-To-Market Agility Powered by Operational Excellence

Winner: Maxio

Lead Management Program Transformation of the Year (Emerging Enterprise)

Winner: Everbridge

Lead Management Program Transformation of the Year (Large Enterprise)

Winner: Dell Technologies

Most Cutting-Edge Ops Program of the Year

Winner: Similarweb

OpsStar of the Year

Winner: Travis Henry, Director of Sales Development Operations and Enablement, Snowflake

Since its inception, OpsStars has established itself as the definitive community and conference for operations professionals, bringing together thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders into one place for sharing best practices, career development and networking.

The OpsStars Awards are a natural extension of this community, recognizing both the increasingly strategic role operations professionals play in driving revenue as well as the ground-breaking innovations many of these leaders are driving in their own organizations.

Held alongside Salesforce's Dreamforce event, the seventh-annual OpsStars 2022 conference will take place September 21-22 at The San Francisco Mint in San Francisco, Calif. To register, visit www.ops-stars.com

About LeanData

