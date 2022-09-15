Voices 'Remote First' and 'Work from Alternate Location' Offerings Helping Recruiting Efforts

LONDON, ON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Voices, the #1 voice marketplace, has announced a commitment to three physical work offerings that provide our colleagues (staff), with a work environment that aligns with their preferences, allowing them to do their best work.

The London, Canada-based technology company currently employs 125* people, based in Canada.

The three physical work offerings are:

In Office at our London, Canada office (100 Dundas St., Suite 700 London, ON , Canada N6A 5B6) Remote First (Colleagues can work remotely from home) Work from Alternative Location (working from secondary, secure location occasionally and within reason).

"We recognize and respect that our colleagues' work environment needs do not fall into a "one size fits all" scenario," Voices VP of People Operations said.

"Our Remote First offering provides many of our colleagues the option to work from their primary residence full-time. We also offer a full-time in-office experience and a hybrid, work-from-home, and a work-in-office as you wish."

Finally, Voices Work from Alternate Location offering was constructed to meet the needs of colleagues that wanted to work from a secondary, secure location from time to time.

"This supported colleagues who wanted to work from their cottage or maximize vacation time for a few weeks each year," Walton explained.

"The uniqueness of these offerings is that they stemmed from us asking questions and listening to our colleagues. Unique, perhaps not. Rare?...absolutely."

To top it off, Voices provides competitive and equitable compensation and robust benefits, including mental health and wellness. As well as:

Calm.com subscriptions to our colleagues at the beginning of 2022.

LinkedIn Learning. Development and growth opportunities, including individual subscriptions to

Focus on autonomy, meaningful work, proactive communication, and transparency.

"At Voices, we hire great people; we treat them with respect, we provide unique and interesting work, and we offer an amazing culture.. That's our "secret sauce"."

About Voices

Voices is the world's #1 voice marketplace, with over 2 million registered users. Since 2005, the biggest and most beloved brands have entrusted Voices to help them find professionals to bring their projects to life. Headquartered in London, Canada, Voices helps match clients with voice over, music, audio production, and translation professionals in over 160 countries and 100+ languages and dialects.

