World Menopause Day Charleston Inaugurates Historic Women's Wellness Event

October 18th gathering of authors and medical experts addresses most misunderstood health issue affecting women

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Menopause Day Charleston, a first-of-its-kind women's wellness event, will convene nationally-renowned authors and medical experts to address one of the most pervasive and misunderstood health issues affecting women today: menopause. The event is being hosted on October 18th, World Menopause Day, by the virtual women's forum Hot in Charleston with the goal of bringing knowledge and intergenerational engagement around a health journey affecting as much as one-third of women's lives.

"Women experience powerful physical, emotional and relational challenges during menopause. Our research shows we crave both honest conversation and reliable information about this profound stage, and this forum answers that call with both personal stories and academic data. We intend to spark an ongoing exchange about this universal passage," said Kerri Devine, writer and Founder of Hot in Charleston.

Emceed by Carolyn Murray, WCBD-TV anchor, award-winning journalist and health advocate, and moderated by Devine, the panel discussion and luncheon will welcome women ages 35-65 from across the region at The Gibbes Museum from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. MUSC Women's Health is Presenting Sponsor. https://hotincharleston.com/world-menopause-day/

"MUSC Women's Health is proud to take a leadership role at World Menopause Day Charleston. With our long-standing history of women-centric specialties and meaningful care across the range of women's needs, we are committed to helping lead the conversation on perimenopause and menopause so more women can enjoy informed, healthier lives," said Donna D. Johnson, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, MUSC.

More than 50 million American women are approaching perimenopause and menopause. In a 2022 survey of women ages 32-68, Hot in Charleston found that 99% of respondents said women over 30 are not informed about the reality of perimenopause. 73% said they would find it helpful and encouraging to read a personal narrative about a woman going through midlife changes. Peri/menopause symptoms women most battled included night sweats, fatigue, hot flashes, brain fog, weight gain, anxiety and mood changes.

"A groundbreaking aspect of this event is our intergenerational content. Women can be caught off guard by the onset of perimenopause as early as their late 30s. We are seeking to break the silence around the very real health implications they can expect and prepare them with confidence," said Cinelle Barnes, Charleston-based writer, editor, and educator from Manila, Philippines, who will address the issue at the event.

Bestselling author Lee Woodruff will also be featured on the panel. A prominent national speaker on meeting change with courage, Woodruff is author of In An Instant, with husband and anchor Bob Woodruff, Those We Love Most, and Perfectly Imperfect. She will discuss navigating the big changes of marriage, motherhood, and the empty nest.

Other panelists are Connie Guille, MD, MUSC, reproductive psychiatrist and director of the MUSC Women's Reproductive Behavioral Health Program, on the emotional and relational challenges of peri/menopause; Anita Ramsetty, MD, MUSC, Associate Professor at MUSC and board certified in endocrinology, metabolism and nutrition, on the complex physical changes of midlife; and Elaine Eustis, MD, Menopause Solutions, a noted menopause expert and local women's champion, on how women can control their destiny with knowledge, solutions, self-care, and community support.

Business and health leaders supporting World Menopause Day Charleston are Croghan's Jewel Box, Bleecker Family Law, Tidewater Pharmacy & Compounding, The Longevity Club, Ibu Movement and Candlefish.

