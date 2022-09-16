Apex Entertainment® and 110 Grill® Partner with Top Syracuse University Men's Basketball Players

Family Entertainment Destination and Restaurant Brand Create Alliances with Athletes Joseph Girard III and Benny Williams

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, and 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, both located at Destiny USA in Syracuse, New York, have established relationships with Syracuse University Men's Basketball Team Players Joseph Girard III and Benny Williams. With the support and connections of Elite NIL , these new partnerships were established to raise visibility with and increase community connection to the Syracuse market. The collaborative work between both Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill with Elite NIL has grown considerably over the last 12 months.

"It's great to be working with Joe and Benny in what is sure to be an exciting season on the court," said Rob Luzzi, Director of Field Marketing, RAVentures. "We plan to match their enthusiasm and commitment to excellence with some exciting, entertaining and delicious experiences as well at Apex and 110 Grill!"

Additionally, Apex Entertainment and 110 Grill partnered with Syracuse-based and student-run Out2Win Sports , a sports marketing agency, for all photo and video content on the Girard and Williams partnerships. A senior this year, Joe Girard is the 65th player in Syracuse history to reach the 1,000 point milestone. Rising-sophomore forward, Benny Williams, has been included by CBS Sports as a top "10 break-out players within the ACC prior to the 2022-23 campaign commencing."

Apex Entertainment ®, which first opened in Destiny USA in December 2018, is a family entertainment destination. It features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts the largest meeting space in Destiny USA that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

110 Grill®, with its modern American cuisine and commitment to allergy awareness , first opened in Destiny USA in February 2019 and features a spacious dining area, large horseshoe shaped bar, open kitchen and an outdoor patio overlooking Lake Onondaga. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.

