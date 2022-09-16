Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020 Sandvik AB's Annual General Meeting adopted an instruction regarding the appointment of the Nomination Committee, applicable until the General Meeting resolves otherwise. Pursuant to this instruction the company shall have a Nomination Committee comprised of members appointed by each of the four principal shareholders in terms of votes on the last banking day of August, as well as the Chairman of the Board (convenor).

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and consists of the following members:

Fredrik Lundberg , AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Anna Magnusson , Alecta

Marianne Nilsson , Swedbank Robur Funds

Lars Pettersson , Lundbergs

Johan Molin , Sandvik's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2023 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 27, 2023 in Sandviken, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting can submit them to the Nomination Committee's Secretary Åsa Thunman by e-mail: asa.thunman@sandvik.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by January 16, 2023, at the latest.

Stockholm, September 16, 2022

Sandvik AB

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2021 the Group had approximately 39,000 employees and revenues of about 86 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.

