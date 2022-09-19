Leading Coffee Franchise Donating Proceeds from Select Merchandise Sales to Longhopes Donkey Shelter & Leilani Farm Sanctuary

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, introduces its newest philanthropic program: Give A Hoof. The program pays tribute to its namesake – the donkeys of Kona, Hawai'i.

Give A Hoof: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Raises Money to Support Donkey Rescue Farms (PRNewswire)

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is proud to partner and give back to two nonprofits, Longhopes Donkey Shelter and Leilani Farm Sanctuary, to support donkeys that find themselves in rescue shelters. Starting on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's Donkey Week - September 19, for every sale of special edition "Be A Badass" shirts and travel mugs, $1 will be donated to support a donkey in need. Customers can purchase this merchandise online at www.badasscoffeestore.com and at participating franchise locations.

Give A Hoof is Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's newest initiative under its Bad Ass For Good program. The initiative proudly represents the hard-working donkeys that inspired the brand name by raising much-needed funds to help rescue wild and abandoned donkeys under threat of destruction and help to create the safe environments that they deserve. The money raised through Give A Hoof will support Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's sponsored donkeys, Lehua and Sandee.

Legend has it that for generations, donkeys could be heard bellowing as they carried precious loads of coffee beans down the steep mountains of the Big Island. The people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the "Bad Ass Ones" because of their reliably strong but stubborn nature in carrying their precious cargo.

"The importance of the donkey's role in the early history of coffee farming in Hawaii was the inspiration for our company's name," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii embraces the hard-working and reliable character traits of the 'Bad Ass Ones' as inspiration for our culture and commitment to our franchise owners and guests, so the 'Give a Hoof' program is an exciting way to share some Bad Ass For Good with our customers in their local communities."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. In addition to premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass For Good is a program built to support initiatives led by Bad Ass Coffee and its franchisees who spread the Aloha Spirit in their local communities with care, compassion, and generosity by supporting meaningful causes. The brand also creates company-wide initiatives that support impactful organizations through fundraising, donations, and support. The first program under this umbrella is Cup O' Joe for a Soldier, where donations cover the cost of coffee, while Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii covers the cost of processing and shipping, to send coffee to brave service personnel overseas. Since the program began, over 14,500 bags of coffee have been shipped around the world – and continue to receive requests from soldiers who are craving their kick from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

For more information about Bad Ass For Good and Give a Hoof, visit https://badasscoffee.com/bad-ass-for-good/.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 24-US franchise locations – with additional 93 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii