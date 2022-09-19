Marco Percoco Joins The Brattle Group as Academic Advisor

ROME, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed economist Marco Percoco to the firm as an Academic Advisor. An Associate Professor of Applied Economics at Bocconi University in Milan, Dr. Percoco will work closely with the firm's Antitrust & Competition and Infrastructure practices.

Marco Percoco (PRNewswire)

"Marco is a leading authority on the economics of infrastructure, transportation, regulation, and competition," said Brattle Principal Francesco Lo Passo. "His academic expertise and experience as an advisor will make him a valuable asset to Brattle and our clients, in Europe and globally."

An expert in transport and infrastructure economics as well as regulatory disputes, Dr. Percoco holds several academic appointments and is the founding director of Bocconi's GREEN research center, which focuses on economic research related to geography, resources, the environment, energy, and networks. He is a former economic advisor to the office of the Italian Prime Minister as well as to several Italian ministries, the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Dr. Percoco's consulting experience includes working on various regulatory and competition matters across Europe, particularly in the energy, transport, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. He has provided expert opinions regarding concessions, regulation, and antitrust issues in both civil and administrative tribunals. He frequently consults on matters related to infrastructure valuation and regulation.

To learn more about Dr. Percoco, please see his full bio.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group (PRNewsFoto/The Brattle Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Brattle Group