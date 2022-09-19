Wilco Appoints Natasha Shine-Zirkel as Chief Business Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilco , an immersive upskilling platform for software developers, announced today that Natasha Shine-Zirkel has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. Natasha will play an instrumental part in Wilco's strategy and growth, with responsibilities encompassing all customer-facing functions, including Marketing, DevRel, Sales, CSM and Partnerships.

Prior to joining Wilco, Natasha was the Business Verticals Group Manager at Fiverr, overseeing over half of the freelancer services catalog. Previously, she held senior Marketing, BizDev, Operations and Developer Relations positions at leading technology companies, including Kin, Kik and Rounds. Natasha has extensive experience facilitating the growth of high-performing startups, including building a multi-million dollar Global Developer Program, scaling a company to over 40M users and participating in the successful fundraise of tens of millions from top-tier investors.

"Wilco has introduced a truly innovative upskilling platform, giving engineers the opportunity to continuously challenge themselves and raise their level of expertise," said Natasha Shine-Zirkel. "The Wilco team has demonstrated incredible traction in a short period of time — in terms of building a talented team, user growth, funding, and partnerships — which is a testament to the terrific value that Wilco is bringing to the developer community. I'm thrilled to join this mission driven-team and work with them to bring Wilco's solution to developers around the world, making accelerated career growth accessible to all."

Wilco's platform acts as a "flight simulator" for software developers, allowing them to hone key soft and hard skills through hands-on training. In the game-like experience, devs join a fantasy tech startup and take on engaging challenges that replicate the complicated scenarios they'll encounter on the job — while using their real tools and technology stack. In just a few months since its launch, the platform already has thousands of active users, and leading dev tool companies like New Relic, Applitools and JFrog have partnered with Wilco to create training content.

"We are super excited to have Natasha join the Wilco team," said On Freund, co-founder and CEO of Wilco. "Her expertise in successfully growing startups and building strategic partnerships will be a huge asset to Wilco as we evolve the platform and continue extending our user base. With Natasha on board, we are perfectly positioned to execute on our mission — ensuring every developer, regardless of their background or skill level, can unlock their full potential."

About Wilco

Wilco enables software engineers of all experience levels to upskill by acquiring and honing hands-on skills in an immersive experience. The platform, built to emulate the conditions at a tech startup, sends users on "quests" that cover everyday engineering tasks — from deploying an app to finding the root cause of a production issue — utilizing real-life tech stacks. By providing a safe life-like environment for upskilling at an accelerated pace, Wilco helps developers from all backgrounds unlock their full potential. Wilco was founded in 2021 by On Freund (CEO), Shem Magnezi (CTO) and Alon Carmel (CPO).

