GiantLeap Capital Invests in Fortanix alongside Goldman Sachs to Accelerate Growth in Company's Data First Cybersecurity and Privacy Software Platform

The investment supports GiantLeap's thematic investing strategy focused on digital infrastructure technologies that are transforming critical industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiantLeap Capital, a fundamental, research-driven private investment firm, focused on partnering with companies at the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure, today announced that it has invested in Series C funding of Fortanix, the leader in confidential computing cybersecurity market.

Fortanix, the pioneering data-first, multi-cloud security company, helps businesses secure private data by leveraging confidential computing and cryptographic services as they migrate to public clouds such Amazon's AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Its disruptive technology, backed by strong IP, provides an elegant approach to secure data, wherever it is. Fortanix also allows organizations to credibly conform to privacy laws and regulatory requirements including GDPR, Schrems II, HIPAA, PCI, ITAR, and others.

"Privacy regulations and data breaches are driving the need for data-first security in public and multicloud environments. Fortanix provides enterprises across multiple critical industries a comprehensive data security platform that can seamlessly bridge private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments to prevent data breaches and comply with continually evolving global privacy regulations. We believe Fortanix has tremendous revenue growth opportunity ahead of it by pioneering fourth pillar of modern enterprise security along with identity, endpoint, and network security," said Himanshu Sekhar, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GiantLeap.

As the industry's first and largest provider of confidential computing solutions, Fortanix decouples data security from network infrastructure to keep data secure even when the infrastructure has been compromised. Fortanix solutions further empower organizations with centralized controls to secure data spread across clouds, applications, SaaS, databases, and data centers. Over a hundred enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, financial services, government, aerospace, and manufacturing, trust Fortanix for data security and privacy.

"GiantLeap Capital will be a valuable strategic partner to Fortanix as we lay the foundation for our next stage of growth. We have a strong and growing number of Fortune 500 companies and U.S. government agencies as customers who trust us to deliver security solutions needed to protect their most critical data," said Fortanix's CEO, Ambuj Kumar. "GiantLeap's strategic and operational resources will strengthen our partnerships and our world-class team, positioning us for even greater expansion. I look forward to leveraging GiantLeap's extensive private and public company relationships and their proprietary value creation (S.T.E.P.S.) and ESG (S.E.E.D.S.) programs as we continue to grow."

"The Fortanix team has built a business with an unrivaled value proposition to companies in our most critical industries including financial services, healthcare, and government & defense," said Samir Parikh, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at GiantLeap. "We look forward to working with Goldman Sachs and the Fortanix team as they continue to expand their mission-critical security services in this increasingly important cybersecurity segment."

About GiantLeap Capital

GiantLeap Capital is a next generation private investment firm focused on investing in technologies that are transforming critical industries at the convergence of physical and digital infrastructure. The firm takes a long-term, thematic approach to provide flexible capital focused on idiosyncratic investment opportunities across growth stages. For more information, please visit https://www.giantleapcapital.com/

About Fortanix

Fortanix secures data, wherever it is. Fortanix helps businesses of all sizes to modernize their data security solutions on-premises, in the cloud and everywhere in-between. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security, privacy and compliance. Fortanix investors include Goldman Sachs, Foundation Capital, Intel Capital, GiantLeap Capital, In-Q-Tel, and Neotribe Ventures. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, please visit https://www.fortanix.com/

