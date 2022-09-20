Hutton Power & Light rebrands as Hutton Electric, Heating & Air

The Norfolk area's top provider of high-quality home and commercial services updates its branding to reflect comprehensive offerings and team culture

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hutton Power & Light is now Hutton Electric, Heating & Air.

The locally owned provider of top-quality home services in Norfolk and Virginia Beach announces its new name as part of a rebranding effort that highlights the company's comprehensive range of electrical, heating, air conditioning and generator solutions.

"As a locally owned and operated service company, it's essential that we connect with the audiences that drive our success," said Karina Hutton, president and owner of Hutton Electrical, Heating & Air. "The community has our promise that we're still the same business they've come to trust, and updating our name and graphics helps us stand out in the constant stream of information and images we're surrounded by and be easily recognized. We remain committed to delivering reliable, high-quality services to homeowners and business owners throughout our community."

The Hutton Electric, Heating & Air rebranding reflects the company's deep investment in a culture that supports superior results and customer satisfaction through maintaining a team known for extraordinary workmanship and service. Hutton Electric, Heating & Air's market-leading solutions for their team-based culture include:

Industry-leading field technology.

Generous compensation, benefits and performance incentives.

Innovative in-house training for techs, including advanced virtual simulation technology and an apprenticeship program approved by the Department of Labor.

"Having the right team and culture is critical," Hutton said. "When technicians and support staff feel like part of a team instead of just employees, you'll see the kind of performance that ensures sustained customer satisfaction and loyalty. Our focus when hiring is character. We can train people who have a good attitude and work ethic who will contribute to the culture we believe in. The leadership team here has taken on responsibility for training our team. Nobody knows better than we do what we need for our team and our customers."

For more information about Hutton Electric, Heating & Air, visit https://www.callhutton.com/.

About Hutton Electric, Heating & Air

Hutton Electric, Heating & Air is proud to provide an array of top-quality home services in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and the surrounding areas. The Hutton Electric, Heating & Air team has more than 40 years of experience delivering reliable electrical, heating and air conditioning, and generator services. The company has built its reputation on honesty and integrity and is committed to making sure customers are completely satisfied — a commitment backed by Hutton Electric, Heating & Air's 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. Whether you're looking for interior lighting installation, need heater or air conditioner repairs, or are interested in equipping your home with an automatic standby generator, the Hutton Electric, Heating & Air team is ready to get the job done. Visit https://www.callhutton.com/.

