InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Alert for Stopped Emergency Vehicles (DAL-139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to make a stopped emergency vehicle much more noticeable to approaching motorists," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the LIGHT SIREN. My design ensures that the stopped emergency vehicle is seen sooner, allowing motorists time to decelerate or change lanes."

The invention provides an effective way to alert motorists of a stopped emergency vehicle on the roadside. In doing so, it increases visibility and safety. It also enables motorists to yield, take the exit or stop as required and it could help to prevent confusion and accidents. The invention features a portable and weatherproof design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for emergency vehicles, police, firefighters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368.

