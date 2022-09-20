Sam Mantle has been appointed as the CEO of Lingaro Group, which includes Lingaro, eBusiness Institute, and ORBA

Sam Mantle has been appointed as the CEO of Lingaro Group, which includes Lingaro, eBusiness Institute, and ORBA

Lingaro Group is a global technology company with industry-leading capabilities in data, analytics, digital transformation, e-commerce, and digital marketing. Lingaro was recently recognized by Gartner as a Strong Performer in the data and analytics service providers category in its Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report in 2022.

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle began his journey as Lingaro Group CEO on September 12, 2022, and brings more than 25 years of hands-on experience in the technology sector driving large programs, building partnerships, and leading large teams and business units as both a consumer and provider of complex IT services. Mantle said, "Lingaro has a strong brand, capabilities, team, and purpose. It is a great privilege to join such a team. Lingaro delivers innovative and award-winning solutions for major global enterprises. There is a wonderful foundation and spirit in place today and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to unleash the full potential for all clients and Lingarians in the months and years ahead."

Mantle joins from Luxoft where he spent over five years leading its Digital Engineering and Diversified Industries business unit. During his time with Luxoft, Mantle consistently grew the business across a broad portfolio of industry sectors, including retail and consumer, telecommunications and media, healthcare and life sciences, energy, manufacturing, travel, and hospitality.

Prior to Luxoft, Sam spent over a decade at Novartis in increasingly senior technology and chief information officer roles, during which he led numerous technology implementations, transformations, and organizations in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the US. Sam is a British national based in Basel, Switzerland, and holds a master's degree (MEng) in Aerospace Engineering at Bristol University, UK and Paul Sabatier University at Toulouse, France.

Mantle succeeds Sebastian Stygar and Tomasz Rogucki, Lingaro Group Co-Founders. Stygar said, "Sam is an exceptional leader. He's also a leader who understands the significance of diversity and inclusiveness, and he knows how to challenge, inspire, and empower people to go beyond their potential. As we pass the proverbial mantle to Sam, we believe that Lingaro Group will achieve even greater heights."

Rogucki said, "We have been realizing a strategy aimed at providing better value and more innovation to our clients while creating opportunities for the professional growth and personal development of our people. I know that Sam will improve the strategy and elevate the company to the next level. He actively listens to the ideas, insights, and inputs of clients and employees, and has a proven track record in running and scaling organizations. He is bringing the skills and experience that are needed to translate our vision and strategic plans into reality."

Learn more about Sam Mantle on Lingaro's website.

About Lingaro Group

Lingaro Group is a leading innovation partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and global brands, distinguished for agility and skill to reliably scale their services. Lingaro's strong service capabilities and execution performance are recognized by Gartner and in the industry, with strong references from a large cross section of diverse industries including consumer-packaged goods, logistics, financial services, and life sciences.

With a significant global presence and a strong European footprint, Lingaro Group empowers enterprises to digitally transform and succeed in today's data-driven world. Lingaro collaborates with organizations to enhance their business's performance, optimize processes, and improve outcomes through more effective decision-making.

Lingaro Group solutions combine comprehensive experience and specialized skills across different industries and domains such as advanced analytics, digital marketing, and e-commerce. Lingaro is powered by a diverse team of more than 1,400 professionals working together around the world, delivering on the potential of technology and human creativity. Lingaro Group embraces the power of data to create value and enact transformative change to organizations, people, our customers and partners, and global communities.

