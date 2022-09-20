For second year running, LUXASIA wins Best Managed Companies Singapore Award by Deloitte

SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, LUXASIA has been named one of Singapore's Best Managed Companies by Deloitte yet again. This award win is a resounding affirmation of the company's comprehensive and ambitious three-year Growth Plan, as well as its culture of innovation, diversity, and teamwork.

From left to right, Sabrina Chong, Alwyn Chong, Dr Wolfgang Baier, and Patrick Chong celebrates LUXASIA’s second win of Deloitte’s Best Managed Companies Singapore Award (PRNewswire)

"This win is a momentous one as we embark on our next chapter of hypergrowth in our corporate journey over the next three years. We aim to capture the burgeoning luxury beauty & lifestyle sector in Asia Pacific, powered by the solid capabilities forged from our rigorous five-year transformation journey. As one team of 2000 talents in 15 markets, we will lead the charge", says Dr Wolfgang Baier, Group CEO of LUXASIA.

Best Managed is a well-recognised awards program present in 48 countries globally. It evaluates businesses based on four pillars – strategy, quality of management, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, as well as governance and financials.

LUXASIA is Asia Pacific's leading brand-builder with omnichannel distribution capabilities integrating top-notch luxury retail, savvy online commerce, and rich consumer analytics located in 15 markets, powered by 2000 talents, partnering more than 120 brands. Not one to rest on their laurels despite having invested into five years of gruelling transformation, LUXASIA has unveiled a next 3-year growth plan spanning the domains of talents, business & consumers, omnichannel capabilities, and its underlying operating platform.

Two highlights of the growth plan would be the continued expansion of LEAP Commerce, its fully-owned eCommerce enabler and the regional expansion of escentials, its very own luxury niche omni-retail concept. At LUXASIA's core will always be omnichannel brand-building in the luxury beauty space – a time-tested winning formula grounded in its in-market expertise and strong network relationships. In parallel, LUXASIA will harness the significant business and operating synergies for the luxury lifestyle sector, an attractive business adjacency. Impressive first fruits on this front includes the launch of the prestigious Dyson in Indonesia.

With heartfelt gratitude, Mr Patrick Chong, Founder and Chairman of LUXASIA expresses, "This recognition is a testament of the deep-seated trust and support from our more than 120 luxury brand partners, as well as our many trade and retail partners across the region. Together, we will continue to build brands, develop talents, and bring delight to local consumers wherever we go in Asia Pacific."

