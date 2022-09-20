Sitecore Announces Mindy Kaling as Keynote Speaker for Symposium 2022

Author Azeem Azhar also on tap for the event

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience software, today announced Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director and actor, Mindy Kaling, to speak live from the Sitecore Symposium stage. The event will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, October 17-20.

Author Azeem Azhar will also be a guest keynote speaker at the event. A breakthrough thinker on the impact of technologies on society, Azhar is both a practitioner and analyst. He is an active investor and entrepreneur in the technology field and an author and producer of a highly-renowned newsletter and podcast, Exponential View.

During Sitecore Symposium, attendees will also hear from Sitecore customers about their digital journey successes, including Mercedes-Benz, General Mills, L'Oréal, Emirates NBD, INEOS, and United Airlines, among many others, as well as from key Sitecore Executives, including Sitecore CEO, Steve Tzikakis.

"Along with many of the marketers I have spoken to, I am excited to get back to an in-person event where we can share ideas face-to-face with our customers, partners and the Sitecore community," said Paige O'Neill, CMO, Sitecore. "We have a fantastic lineup of customer speakers, thought leadership sessions, and partner showcases among many other activities and I couldn't be more excited to announce Mindy Kaling to our rich Symposium agenda. Her wealth of experience connecting with audiences through writing, directing, acting and producing will be of interest to our community of marketers who are always looking for unique ways to tell stories that engage their customers."

Sitecore's partner sponsors participating in Symposium 2022 include Accenture, WPP, Microsoft, EPAM, Horizontal Digital, Valtech, XCentium and many more.

Sitecore Symposium Registration

Registration and details about Sitecore Symposium 2022 can be found at: symposium.sitecore.com.

Group discounts of up to three hundred dollars per person are available now during registration.

Registered Sitecore attendees can also receive up to a ten percent discount for flights to and from the show, courtesy of Sitecore customer United Airlines. Visit the Symposium website for details.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, our SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L'Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Our solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

