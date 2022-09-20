U.S. Vote Foundation Chooses US.VOTE Domain

Descriptive Domain from Identity Digital Increases the Foundation's Online Visibility and Helps More Voters Find its Services.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the midterm general election season gets underway, U.S. Vote Foundation (US Vote) has announced its new domain name: US.VOTE (www.us.vote). The organization will use this premier domain from Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, to help U.S. voters find the foundation's new website, digital assets, and election information more easily. The site is optimized for mobile users, too, helping voters generate required forms faster.

US.VOTE is an ideal example of how organizations can use Identity Digital top-level domains (TLDs) to use both sides of the dot to create authentic digital identities – in this case, the domain is an exact match to the company's name, which helps with SEO and brand recognition.

"Our website is filled with valuable information, wizard-driven online systems, and links that help voters register, request absentee ballots, and find information on elections in their states," says Michael Steele, U.S. Vote Foundation Chairman. "We are the only non-profit, non-partisan outreach that serves voters of all types, including domestic, absentee, overseas, and every single diverse group. We want people to visit US.VOTE and open a voter account with a personalized dashboard that helps them stay informed."

Alan Rabinowitz, who leads the search engine optimization (SEO) team for U.S Vote Foundation, adds, "We directly served 3.3 million voters during the 2020 election cycle, and we want to reach even more people in 2022 and beyond. The US.VOTE domain is a part of our strategy to accomplish that. The descriptive domain name tells voters exactly who we are and what we do, and when paired with our new website, will make it much easier to find us."

"We are extremely pleased that US Vote has chosen one of our domains," Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital, comments. "The U.S. Vote Foundation is a true force in getting citizens to the polls and helping them cast their ballots. It's gratifying to know we are supporting their work in the all-important democratic process with an effective digital identity."

About U.S. Vote Foundation

U.S. Vote Foundation (US Vote) is a non-profit, non-partisan 501(c)3 organization that works to facilitate and increase participation of U.S. domestic, overseas, and military voters worldwide through streamlined voter registration and absentee ballot request services, civic data, technology development, and access to personalized voter information services. US Vote is a leader in Vote-by-Mail Absentee Ballot Request services. Overseas Vote is the principal initiative of US Vote. Further information: www.usvotefoundation.org and www.overseasvote.org .

About Identity Digital

Identity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .vote, .live, .technology, and .restaurant, Identity Digital operates around 25 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. In addition, they enable customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name.com . Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.digital.

