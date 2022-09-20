Xello Honored With 2022 Tech & Learning Award of Excellence

The K-12 future readiness program earns top honor in Primary Education Category

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Xello , the award-winning K-12 college and career readiness program, was recognized as recipient of the 2022 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence in the Primary (tools for K-6 grade education) category. This award represents the highest approval rating based on evaluation by teachers using education technology every day.

Xello logo (CNW Group/Xello Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be a recipient of the Award of Excellence," said Matt McQuillen, CEO and co-founder, Xello. "We strive to create an exceptional student experience with turnkey educator tools and easy-to-use software. Our Xello for Elementary platform helps young learners develop the building blocks for meaningful life and career development, setting them up for smoother transitions in school and life."

Through the Xello platform, students in grades K-12 can build self-knowledge, explore options, learn and reassess, and create plans beyond high school. Using interest-based assessments, they are matched with careers that best reflect their interests, while educators have visibility into monitoring student progress and college application workflows.

Xello for Elementary is used in thousands of schools across North America to help students spark career curiosity and develop the early connection between academic success and future aspirations. Through story driven lessons and activities, Xello for Elementary enhances critical thinking, problem solving, cooperation, and communication skills. With age-appropriate content and information, students develop greater self-awareness, the ability to self-reflect, and a better understanding of pathways associated with each career. Students are encouraged to produce, upload, and store work that can further enrich their experience and that showcases who they are, their future goals, and their career ambitions.

Tech & Learning's Awards of Excellence program, "The Best Tools for Back to School" is designed to help educators find the most impressive products and solutions that will support their work in any learning environment. Eligible products included: Hardware, software, curriculum, and more.

"As we head into another uncertain year in education, technology will continue to be one of the key drivers for innovation," says Tech & Learning Group Publisher Christine Weiser. "Our judges chose the winning products recognized here for their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners."

A complete list of award recipients is listed here .

About Xello

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration and planning. With more than 20 years in the education software industry, the team at Xello has helped millions of educators and millions of students become future ready with its suite of online platforms. Based in Toronto, Canada, Xello's award-winning future readiness programs are used globally by nearly eight million students and educators. Learn more about Xello at: www.xello.world .

About Tech & Learning

Tech & Learning's award-winning publications, websites, newsletters, and virtual and in-person events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to education leaders who purchase technology products in their districts and schools.

About the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence recognize products that offer schools versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative, effective teaching and learning. These awards celebrate exceptional technology that supports educators by furthering effective teaching and learning practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Xello Inc.