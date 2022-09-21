Bantec's Drone USA Receives Repeat Business Purchase Order from New Jersey Police Department to Technologically Upgrade their Drone Fleet

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the "Company"), Bantec, Inc., a product and services company, announces that its subsidiary Drone USA received a repeat business purchase order from a New Jersey Police Department to technologically upgrade their drone fleet.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO said: "Drone technology advances move at light speed. We see our police and fire customers coming back for the latest technology upgrades. Unlike buying other types of police and fire equipment such as side arms, body armor or hoses, which can last decades, drone technology advances create endless sales opportunities. The drone industry reminds me of the computer industry back in the 1990s where technology progressed at an unbelievable speed. This drone customer desired a superior thermal camera and much longer flight time. As drone technology rapidly advances, our customers will come back seeking upgrades to maintain their fleet's capabilities. This will certainly increase our sales in 2022 and beyond.

About Drone USA

Drone USA offers full-service drone consulting, from helping you purchase the right UAVs and accessories, to getting you trained, practiced, and licensed. Whether you're a private security team, police force, or government department, our huge selection of drone technology and training programs will ensure that your team flies smarter, safer, and with the precision of seasoned drone pilots.

Drone USA: www.droneusainc.com

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc, a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated, and incentivized workforce.

