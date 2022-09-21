Blackbaud Launches Two New Features for Raiser's Edge NXT® and eTapestry® Forms to Reduce Costs for Social Good Organizations

With Complete Cover™ and Donor Cover, Supporters Can Choose Whether to Help Cover a Charitable Organization's Processing Fees for Online Donations and Event Registration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has announced the general availability of two new features for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® and eTapestry® forms in the U.S. and Canada that will help charitable organizations raise more with reduced processing costs associated with online gifts, and event and membership registrations.

Complete Cover™ and donor cover are two fee-cover models for addressing the online processing costs that any merchant incurs when taking credit card payments. Complete Cover and donor cover will give social good organizations sustainable ways to reduce fees while delighting their supporters with options in how they support the organization and its cause.

Donor Cover

Donor cover is a model widely available in the market that gives supporters information about costs for their specific online transaction. The supporter is given the simple "yes" or "no" option to cover those costs. The outcome for the organization is directly tied to the action of the supporter: the organization pays fees when the supporter chooses not to cover them. The number of supporters who participate determines how much savings an organization can realize.

Complete Cover

Complete Cover is a new model and is unique to Blackbaud in that it covers the organization's cost of processing, so organizations receive 100% of eligible transactions. It empowers supporters to choose at checkout if they want to contribute toward processing costs. Any extra amount given by a supporter is optional and will go toward enabling and processing the transaction.

Availability

Both fee-cover models are now available to Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud eTapestry customers in the U.S. and Canada. Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT customers will be able to use these features for donation and registration forms, while eTapestry customers can apply the features to donation, event and membership forms. As standard features, Complete Cover and donor cover options will be presented in the form editor tool. Customers have the option to select a cover option of their choosing for each form they create. Learn more about Complete Cover and donor cover for online forms here.

For more information on when these features will be available to more customers, register to attend the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings (Oct. 19-20) to learn more.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries

media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.