CGI, UiPath announce enhanced managed services partnership to accelerate digital transformation through automation

Automation-as-a-Service offering from CGI supports clients' automation initiatives with simplicity, flexibility, and speed

NEW YORK and FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced an enhanced partnership designed to expand automation deployments among CGI clients via managed services.

Through this new strategic relationship, UiPath and CGI will help clients implement enterprise automation across industry verticals and focus on desired business outcomes. The new Automation-as-a-Service offering from CGI, called CGI Accel360, enables clients to rapidly onboard and engage with automation via a subscription model, while CGI manages licensing, automation development, and other support. Clients benefit from CGI's industry-based accelerator library of automations that are purpose-built to help deliver business outcomes and accelerate time-to-value. Additionally, a managed service model relieves the upfront costs, resource constraints, and technology integration concerns.

"The partnership with UiPath enhances our AI and automation capabilities, allowing our clients to prioritize their most important business objectives while CGI designs, nurtures, and supports how they modernize through automation," said Steve Starace, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. East operations. "We will deliver CGI Accel360 to enterprises that are seeking to adopt and scale automation with greater ease and fewer barriers to entry, while also improving their customer and employee experience."

Through CGI Accel360, CGI harnesses its industry expertise in aligning agile IT with business priorities alongside the end-to-end UiPath Business Automation Platform to help clients achieve greater success with digitization. UiPath and CGI are also investing in training and upskilling resources to maximize the impact of automation initiatives.

"Businesses want to concentrate on serving customer needs, accelerating time to market for their products, and modernizing their technology stack. Enterprise automation saves them money and time so that they can solve for these challenges with speed and flexibility," said Jay Snyder, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Customer Success and Partners at UiPath. "As a longtime partner, CGI understands the success factors critical to automation initiatives, from framework to execution to scaling. Its new automation managed services will allow more companies to benefit from transforming their operations with an automation-first strategy."



CGI is a Diamond sponsor of the UiPath FORWARD 5 conference, the largest global gathering of automation professionals, taking place at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas September 27-29, 2022. To register for the conference, please visit: https://www.uipath.com/events/forward/register.

To learn more about the CGI Accel360 solution, click here. To learn more about UiPath, please visit www.uipath.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 88,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

