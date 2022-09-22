Cerberus FTP Server Named FrontRunner for File Sharing Software by Software Advice

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus FTP Server announced today it has been named a 2022 FrontRunner for File Sharing Software by Software Advice. The FrontRunner award recognizes Cerberus for being an industry leader in usability and customer satisfaction.

Cerberus FTP Server is a powerful secure file transfer server for Windows that provides administrators with absolute control over their organization's data. Used around the world by industries such as finance, health care, and government that require significant security when transferring files, Cerberus FTP Server is easily accessible for demanding IT professional while also providing a highly intuitive user experience. Users can select from three tiered editions: a Standard FTP Server with FTPS, a Professional SFTP Server, and an Enterprise MFT server with a popular HTTPS transfer option.

The FrontRunner award is an exciting validation of Cerberus's strong relationship with its user community and dedication to delivering strong customer support. Cerberus reviewers frequently mention the strength of its award-winning, in-house support team; attentive and responsive development team; responsiveness to user feature requests; and rock-solid software.

"We just celebrated our FTP Server's 20th anniversary," said CEO Grant Averett. "I'm grateful that our customers see the hard work that we put into secure file transfer every day, and proud of being named a Software Advice Frontrunner. We've built a forward-thinking, innovative culture here, and I can't wait for our customers to see what we deliver in the next year."

The FrontRunner awards are published by Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process. FrontRunners evaluates verified end-user reviews and product data, ranking top-scoring products based on Usability and Customer Satisfaction ratings.

Founded in 2001 and located in Arlington, VA, Cerberus is focused on solving customer secure file transfer needs with Cerberus FTP Server, our secure file transfer server for Windows. Cerberus FTP Server is designed for the demanding IT professional, but to be quickly and easily accessible to administrators. To learn more about Cerberus FTP Server, visit cerberusftp.com.

