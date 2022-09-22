Demandbase Recognized as a G2 Fall 2022 Leader in a Remarkable 39 Reports

Company ranked in a total of 54 reports across 11 categories, including Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Analytics, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, and Attribution

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase, the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, announced today it has been recognized in 54 reports, including 42 grids across 11 different categories in the G2 fall 2022 reports. Recognition includes 39 as a leader, 13 as a high performer, and two in best relationship. The G2 Grid® Reports are a result of real user ratings and reveal which solutions have the most satisfied customers and largest market presence.

"Being recognized as a leader and improving our rankings across so many different categories is proof that Demandbase is the top choice for B2B companies," says Jon Miller, chief marketing officer at Demandbase. "We are constantly looking to improve and provide the best solutions for our customers. Our success really comes from customer accomplishments and it is always gratifying to see our customers using our platform to drive growth and telling their peers about their success."

In today's economic climate, Smarter GTM™ is not only the fastest path to growth, it is essential for survival. Companies need to be able to do more with less and that means they need to work smarter, not harder. The fall G2 rankings solidify Demandbase as the Smarter GTM™ solution for companies and once again showcase Demandbase as a leader in the B2B GTM industry .

Demandbase received highest rankings in the following reports:

Enterprise Relationship Index for Account-Based Advertising

Enterprise Relationship Index for Account-Based Analytics

Enterprise Grid ® Report for Account-Based Advertising

Enterprise Grid ® Report for Account-Based Analytics

Enterprise Grid ® Report for Account-Based Orchestration Platforms

Enterprise Grid ® Report for Attribution

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Attribution

In all, Demandbase was recognized in the following 11 categories; Account Data Management, Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Analytics, Account-Based Orchestration Platform, Account-Based Web and Content Experiences, Attribution, Buyer Intent Data Tools, Demand Side Platform (DSP), Market Intelligence, Marketing Account Intelligence, and Sales Intelligence.

To read current reviews, write your own review, and hear from active Demandbase users, visit G2's review page, https://www.g2.com/products/demandbase-abm-platform/reviews .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is Smarter GTM™ for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

