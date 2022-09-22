Hearst Television Recognized as Winner of the Ad Council's 2022 Catalyst Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hearst Television received the 2022 Catalyst Award for their outstanding support of Ad Council public service campaigns over the past year.

The Ad Council's Catalyst Award is awarded to the communications company that best advanced meaningful social change. In 2021, all 33 of Hearst TV stations across the country provided exceptional donated media support to Ad Council campaigns, with especially notable support of Project Roadblock, an annual local broadcast TV campaign designed to reduce drunk driving fatalities throughout the winter holiday season.

The award was given at TVB's Forward Conference 2022, the Television Bureau of Advertising's (TVB) annual leadership conference. After two years of being held virtually, the Forward Conference has returned as both an in-person and virtual event in New York City. The Catalyst Award was presented to Hearst Television during the live Executive Summit.

In 2021, 1,066 local broadcast television stations participated in Project Roadblock and generously supported the Ad Council in this campaign. The initiative gained national reach with participation across all 50 states.

"Hearst's contributions to Project Roadblock last year have helped positively change the lives of Americans across the country," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "Their commitment to keeping our roads safe during the holiday season makes them highly deserving of this year's Catalyst Award."

"For nearly two decades, Project Roadblock has successfully leveraged the power of local broadcasting to educate citizens about road safety," said Jordan Weitlieb, Hearst Television President. "Over this time, Project Roadblock has contributed to the reduction in deaths from alcohol-impaired driving. But there is more to do. Hearst Television is exceedingly proud to participate in this effort by NHTSA, the Ad Council and TVB and it's an honor to be recognized for our longstanding support."

Since 2004, Project Roadblock has leveraged local TV stations' donated media during the period between Christmas and New Year's to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving. PSAs urge viewers to find a safe ride home instead of driving buzzed, with a focus on reaching adult men ages 21 - 34. The partnership between TVB, the Ad Council, NHTSA and local broadcast television stations is now entering its 19th year.

In 2021, stations secured nearly 125 local business sponsors for Project Roadblock PSAs, amplifying the message from participating stations. The initiative garnered nearly 7,000 detections in local broadcast TV support, valued at an estimated $5.8 million in airtime over the six-day period. In 2021, detections were at its highest over the past four years.

Since Project Roadblock's inception in 2004, local broadcast TV stations across the nation have donated more than $153 million in support.

"TVB congratulates Hearst Television for the 2022 Catalyst Award and their ongoing commitment to enacting positive social change throughout the year. Local broadcasters inform and support their communities day in and day out; we are especially proud of their collaborative industry effort to make roads safer with the Project Roadblock campaign," said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO, TVB.

About TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America's local broadcast television industry. Its members include television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium's multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council is where creativity and causes converge. The non-profit organization brings together the most creative minds in advertising, media, technology and marketing to address many of the nation's most important causes. The Ad Council has created many of the most iconic campaigns in advertising history. Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk. Smokey Bear. Love Has No Labels. Its innovative social good campaigns raise awareness, inspire action and save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

About Hearst Television

Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all of the major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MY Net, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programing across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local app, free to download on household OTT devices and available across popular streaming services, offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

