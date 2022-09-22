Hilco Streambank Offers Agway Farm & Home Supply Intangible Assets for Sale

Bids Due October 10, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank announced that it is soliciting offers for the intangible assets of Agway Farm & Home Supply, a wholesale product distribution company servicing more than 1,500 independently owned, authorized dealers along the east coast. The assets include its highly recognized "Agway" brand name, well-established private label product brands and dealer list.

Bids are due on October 10, 2022, and an auction will be held on October 12, 2022. See here for more information.

Agway's wholesale product distribution network generated more than $225 million, including approximately $850,000 in dealer fees from the use of the respected Agway brand name.

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire a highly regarded brand in the lawn and garden, hardware and agricultural supply and farm products space," commented Hilco Streambank Executive Vice President David Peress. He continued "The Agway brand platform has a nearly 60-year history of delivering value to its dealers and their customers, providing solutions for their farms, gardens, pets and homes."

The seller has entered into a stalking horse agreement, which remains subject to higher and better offers.

David Peress EVP dperess@hilcoglobal.com 617.642.1909 Richelle Kalnit SVP rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com 212.993.7214 Jordon Parker VP jparker@hilcoglobal.com 719.821.0894

Hilco Streambank's retention is subject to approval of the bankruptcy court overseeing Agway's bankruptcy case.

About Hilco Streambank: Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate, and strategic capital investments.

