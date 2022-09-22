NAFA APPOINTS COMMISSION FOR ITS CERTIFIED AUTOMOTIVE FLEET MANAGER (CAFM) CERTIFICATION

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly-formed governance body, the CAFM Commission, convened for the first time in Washington DC this week, announced NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association. NAFA authorized the creation of the CAFM Commission in April of this year to independently oversee all matters related to the Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM®) and ancillary Certified Automotive Fleet Specialist (CAFS®) credentials.

With NAFA's commitment to industry-leading certification, the CAFM Commission will spearhead further growth, validation, and credibility of the CAFM credential for fleet managers, fleet industry professionals, and their employers. In its role, the Commission will establish the standards, content, and operating policies of the CAFM credential, adapting and evolving the standards of performance excellence for fleet professionals regularly to sustain the relevancy, quality, and high expectations of value for which it has become known.

Approved by the NAFA Board of Directors earlier this year, the inaugural slate serving on the CAFM Commission comprises industry-leading experts. "These Commissioners will provide invaluable expertise and will play a crucial role in guiding the evolution of the fleet industry's gold-standard credential in alignment with evolving national and international credentialing industry best practices," NAFA's President, Ray Brisby, CAFM commented, "This is an exciting time in the growth of this legacy program."

2022-2023 CAFM Commissioners include:

Larissa Clinard , CAFM (Chair), Director of Fleet and Logistics, J. F. Ahern Co., Fond du Lac, WI

Michael Braband , CAFM, Fleet Administrator, Pace Suburban Bus, Arlington Heights, IL

Brett Bridges , CAFM, Director of Communications & Client Services, BBL Fleet, Pittsburg , PA

Tiffany Duran , CAFM, Corporate Fleet Analyst, Erie Insurance, Erie, PA

Josephine Foley , CAFM, Manager of Safety & Fleet, Sullivan Tire, Taunton, MA

Jonathan Ford , CAFM, Fleet Division Manager, City of Orlando , Orlando, FL

James McElheney , CAFM, Director, Department of General Services, City of Newport News , Newport News, VA

Bradley Northup , CAFM, Public Works Superintendent, City of Carlsbad , Carlsbad, CA

Parthiban Parasuraman , CAFM, Fleet Supervisor, Telecon Inc, Oshawa, ON

Marie Pepper , CAFM, Director, Client Success, LeasePlan USA , Alpharetta, GA

Peggy Schuette , CAFM, NAM Fleet Leader, Suez Plato, MN

"The Commission is a direct reflection of NAFA's commitment to industry-leading education and certification," said Larissa Clinard, CAFM, Chair of the CAFM Commission. "Building on the legacy of excellence the CAFM program has earned over the past 34 years, we've assembled a high-power team of well-rounded industry leaders who have the experience, energy, and desire to take the CAFM certification to the next level. It is a privilege to lead this effort and I am excited to get our work underway."

The Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) credential is the industry's leading credential for committed professionals who have demonstrated the wide range of knowledge essential to manage fleet operations. Currently, there are more than 500 active CAFM designees from across the United States, Canada, UAE, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Egypt, and the Cayman Islands. Monster.com named the CAFM credential as "one of the top 10 for salary growth," citing that CAFMs earn an average of 27% more than non-certified fleet professionals. For more information on the CAFM, including details about how to become certified, please visit nafa.org/certification.

Those interested in serving on the CAFM Commission in 2024 or beyond can contact certification@nafa.org or respond to the next call for volunteers for consideration.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.6 million vehicles that drive an estimated 50 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $100 billion each year.

