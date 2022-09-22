Staffing Employment Grows in Second Quarter

Year-to-Year Employment Up 6.0%

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. staffing companies employed an average of 2.8 million temporary and contract workers per week in the second quarter of 2022 according to data released today by the American Staffing Association.

Temporary and contract staffing employment rose 6.0% year-over-year in the second quarter

Staffing employment and sales typically rise in the second quarter following the first quarter seasonal dip. The industry has returned to this trend after deviating last year, with staffing jobs growing 1.4% quarter-to-quarter, while temporary and contract staffing sales grew 2.7%.

On a year-to-year basis, temporary and contract staffing employment rose 6.0% in the second quarter of 2022 from the same period in 2021. Staffing sales totaled $38.4 billion in the second quarter, a 9.7% increase year-to-year.

"Businesses are increasingly turning to staffing and recruiting firms to help meet their needs both for a flexible workforce and for permanent workers," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "At the same time, the staffing industry is playing a critically important role in connecting people with employment opportunities that align with their needs and help them to advance their careers in the changing world of work.

Staffing companies are optimistic about the next few months, expecting their third-quarter revenue to grow 11% year-to-year and anticipating an expansion of 12% for the full year of 2022 compared with 2021.

