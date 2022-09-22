V2 STRATEGIC ADVISORS LAUNCHES DATA CLEAN ROOM ACCELERATOR, BUILT ON SALESFORCE MEDIA CLOUD and SNOWFLAKE

Enabling the secure, compliant exchange of first-party data between publishers and advertisers to create new audience segments and activate converged advertising campaigns.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced this week at Dreamforce, V2 Strategic Advisors, a leading Salesforce implementation partner with deep expertise in media and entertainment, has created the Data Clean Room Accelerator for Salesforce Media Cloud, a Salesforce industry product. This new Accelerator extends and enhances Salesforce Media Cloud's Advertising Sales Management application so that publishers can more easily create and manage data clean rooms on Snowflake 's platform to facilitate privacy-preserving, converged advertising campaign execution.

As a launch partner for Salesforce Media Cloud Advertising Sales Management, Salesforce's ad-supported monetization application for the media and entertainment industries, V2 saw a new opportunity to combine the powerful capabilities of Salesforce and Snowflake — and at a pivotal time when retailers and media companies are requesting new ways to leverage their data to drive revenue.

With common identifiers being deprecated across the ecosystem, brands are looking to safely and securely match up their data sets with each other to create more targeted audience segments without the use of third-party cookies, but this process requires specialized skills and multiple systems, which can be hard to manage. Snowflake through its Media Data Cloud, offers data clean room functionality that permits multiple companies or departments to analyze and join data without moving, copying or exposing personally identifiable information (PII), such as emails and device IDs.

"As we look ahead to 2024, those who prepare now to meet the privacy needs of their customers while using first-party data to better serve them will be far ahead of the competition," says Lenka Lechmanova, V2 CEO. "We developed the Data Clean Room Accelerator to amplify the efforts of publishers and advertisers while protecting their customers' privacy."

V2's Data Clean Room Accelerator enables secure collaboration between publishers and advertisers. With each party's data in Snowflake, publishers can create a Global Data Clean Room to securely analyze the overlap between their audiences within the Salesforce Media Cloud environment, develop more first party targeted audience segments, and execute more effective campaigns. With Salesforce Media Cloud's industry-specific data model and Omnistudio features (low-code tools to create guided customer and user flows), complexities typically involved with accessing audience segments and activating them in media campaigns are simplified. The underlying data does not need to be exposed to the other party within the data clean room, and PII does not need to be moved, copied, or exposed. Each data owner retains full control of their data.

"We understand the need for privacy-preserving audience data collaboration across the advertising ecosystem," said Christopher Dean, SVP and GM, Media and Entertainment at Salesforce. "With the new Data Clean Room accelerator in partnership with V2 and Snowflake, we're bringing an integrated solution that better ensures transparency and trust between parties while elevating the precision of audience reach with advertisements—driving personalized advertising experiences and converged campaign performance powered by Salesforce Media Cloud's Advertising Sales Management application."

The Data Clean Room Accelerator, available today, is the first of a series of new Accelerators & Solutions from V2 Strategic Advisors.

About V2:

V2 Strategic Advisors is a leading Salesforce implementation partner focused on delivering tailored multi-cloud based solutions that empower teams to work more effectively and efficiently. V2 has been building expertise within the Salesforce ecosystem for more than 17 years, with 500+ delivered projects. V2's Salesforce and product expertise in key industries such as media, communications, entertainment, hospitality, and retail, has earned recognition from Salesforce and other partners. Most recently, V2 was named an official launch partner for Salesforce's Media Cloud ASM solution, in addition to partnerships with Marketing Intelligence, Snowflake, and Tableau. For more information please visit www.v2sa.com or on the Salesforce AppExchange .

About Salesforce:

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce, visit: www.salesforce.com .

Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CRM."

