Texas Super Lawyers 2022 Honors Chris Hamilton Among Top 100 Attorneys in North Texas

Hamilton Wingo trial Lawyers Paul Wingo, Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. recognized by Texas Super Lawyers for personal injury litigation expertise

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Super Lawyers legal guide has again recognized Hamilton Wingo law firm partner Chris Hamilton among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth. In addition, the prestigious listing has honored firm partners Paul Wingo and Ray T. Khirallah, Jr. for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury disputes.

This is the second year that Mr. Hamilton has been listed among the Top 100 in DFW and the 13th year to earn either Super Lawyers or Super Lawyers Rising Stars honors.

Thomson Reuters researchers compile the annual Super Lawyers list based on a rigorous selection process that starts with peer nominations, followed by independent research and vetting by a blue-ribbon panel. The process is designed to recognize the top 5 percent of attorneys in the state. The full listing appears in the October issue of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine.

"We have a reputation for taking cases to trial and fighting for our clients," said Mr. Hamilton. "We are proud of our work, and we are grateful that our peers recognize that work."

Mr. Hamilton's legal peers consistently name him among the best in his profession, leading to additional honors such as inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America legal guide. Most recently, he was co-lead counsel with Mr. Khirallah on a trial team that secured a record $7.37 billion negligence verdict against Charter Spectrum.

Mr. Wingo's work has resulted in hundreds of millions in recoveries for clients. He has earned Super Lawyers recognition since 2020 and companion honors in Texas Rising Stars since 2015. Other legal industry honors include Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Khirallah is a veteran litigator who has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in personal injury-related cases. Along with the 2022 Texas Super Lawyers recognition, his peers have honored his work in the Best Lawyers in America.

The trial lawyers at Hamilton Wingo, LLP, are devoted to representing individuals in high-stakes, complex litigation on a contingent fee basis. They have obtained billions in verdicts and settlements for clients. For more information, visit hamiltonwingo.com/.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP