Bourbon Investment Firm CaskX Secures Exclusive U.S. Distribution Rights to Sell 72 Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky From Legendary Label Gordon & MacPhail

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaskX, a pioneer and market leader in the sale of barreled bourbon investments, announced today that it is selling a limited allocation of 72-year-old single malt Scotch-Whisky from Scotland-based Gordon & MacPhail as a perk to its investor customer base. Recorded as one of the top 5 oldest whiskies globally, each 700ml bottle of the single malt Scotch-Whisky Glen Grant range was distilled in 1948 at the Milton Distillery and matured in an American oak ex-Sherry cask and is valued at more than $68,000 (USD) and includes 5 years storage and insurance. The company anticipates that it will quickly sell out of its limited allocation. Any remaining bottles will be offered and sold to potential investors of its bourbon casks, which the firm acquires from southern distilleries including Jackson Purchase and Kentucky Artisan Distillery.

Rare single malt whisky bottles are among the most prized and highly desirable investment opportunities in the world today. At a Bonham's auction in Hong Kong earlier in 2022 a bottle of Glen Grant 72 fetched more than $100,000 (USD). CaskX has managed to secure a limited allocation of bottles from Gordon & MacPhail to offer to select collectors and investors. These bottles are typically only sold at auction and rarely seen for sale otherwise. Bottled at 56.2% ABV, the whisky is packaged in a Dartington Crystal decanter that features a design to represent the age of the cask and is inspired by a tree's annual growth rings. When it comes to flavor, this whisky offers a multitude of unique notes that set it apart from any other that has come before. On the nose, the whisky has aromas of Christmas cake moistened with oloroso Sherry, with a slightly burnt base. On the palate, drinkers will find 'a sweet taste at the start and a tannic, dry kick to finish with a surprising punch of spice, whispers of espresso and deep dark chocolate.'

"With only 290 bottles produced of the Gordon & MacPhails' 72 Glen Grant single malt Scotch-Whisky we are absolutely sure this will be one of the best perks afforded to our loyal customer base that are also connoisseurs of spirits from all parts of the world," said Jeremy Kasler, CEO and founder of CaskX. "Our expectation is that our limited allocation of the 72 year-old bottles will be quickly sold out once offered to our customers and potential investors, with plans for an event later in the year to celebrate."

How CaskX's Investment Model Works

CaskX begins by working with clients to build a portfolio of barrels, also known as casks, based on the investor's desired objectives. By selecting barrels from specific regions, distilleries, and vintages an investor can achieve the right combination that manages risk, offers the desired holding period, and is projected to achieve target returns. Upon purchasing a suitable portfolio, investors receive certificates for each of the barrels which prove their ownership rights and can be used to transfer the barrels in the event of a future sale. All barrel investments are then stored at a government-regulated warehousing facility at either the distillery or a third-party storage provider until the barrels are either bottled or sold to another party. Investments are also fully insured to protect investors from an unforeseen disaster or loss. By investing in whiskey barrels investors can help the industry grow by providing cash flow to distilleries in advance of the whiskey being of adequate age for release as bottles.

About CaskX

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneur and long-time businessman Jeremy Kasler, CaskX is a global firm that specializes in building investment portfolios of barreled bourbon and scotch for investors around the world. Capitalizing on the underserved market niche of alternative investing in the barreled spirits market, CaskX works directly with distilleries to purchase and store their barrels, connecting those offerings with accredited investors who purchase a portfolio of barreled spirits to hold for future resale or bottling. The company maintains offices in Australia, Hong Kong, and the United States. More details about the firm can be found at www.caskx.com.

