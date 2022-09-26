Enfinity Global to acquire 400 MW of operating solar projects in the United States

MIAMI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfinity Global, a leader in renewable energy, today announced a definitive agreement with Capital Dynamics (advised by Barclays) to acquire a 400 MW utility-scale solar portfolio in the US, consisting of 28 operational solar PV power plants in California, North Carolina and Idaho. The portfolio reached COD within the last five years and holds long-term PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) with high-quality utility off-takers.

Enfinity Global is one of the fastest growing developers and owners of renewable energy assets, with a portfolio of over 5 GW of power plants in operation, under development and under construction in energy markets with strong fundamentals.

"Our long-term ownership business model allows us to partner with relevant investors, stakeholders and customers, aligning capabilities that create a zero-carbon future," commented Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. "Our ability to deploy operational expertise across the entire renewables value chain, coupled with our international presence, translates into value creation for our investors and customers."

"This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of operating assets. We believe the U.S. market will continue to consolidate, allowing long-term asset owners to grow rapidly and benefit from efficiencies," said Ricardo Diaz, CEO Americas of Enfinity Global. "We will continue to pursue further investment opportunities in the U.S. with top-tier partners."

"Our purpose is to create a fully integrated platform with a complete suite of in-house development, financing, construction, operations and asset management capabilities. To this end I am happy to see that top talent shares our vision and culture and are joining us," commented Mr. Diaz.

About Enfinity Global

Enfinity Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a US-based leading renewable energy and sustainability services company established in 2018. As a global renewable energy solutions platform, it focuses on developing, financing, building, operating, and owning renewable energy assets. Enfinity Global's leadership team brings over $37 billion of financing experience in the renewable energy sector and over 15 GW of developed and acquired solar and wind assets. Company's total funding to date, excluding this acquisition, exceeds $1B. With offices across US, Asia, and Europe, the company develops sustainable solutions that help achieve zero-carbon footprints and enable a smooth transition to a carbon-free economy worldwide. www.enfinity.global

