Free Webinar: Helping Parents Discern When to Worry About Their Teen

Fusion Education Group Hosts Best-Selling Author and psychologist Dr. Lisa Damour for webinar on teen mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Lisa Damour, Ph.D. will guide parents through the emotional roller coaster of the middle and high school years during a live virtual webinar Wednesday hosted by Fusion Education Group.

"Having raised four children with my wife, I know first-hand how challenging the teenage years can be," said Peter Ruppert, Chief Executive Officer of Fusion Education Group (FEG). "Dr. Damour's career is grounded in understanding teens. She consistently uses her research to connect with and support families."

A national leader in personalized education, FEG welcomes Dr. Damour for a virtual webinar for families interested in gaining a better understanding of teenage emotional and mental health challenges. Details follow:

What: Free Webinar

Webinar: Raising Teens in the Pandemic's Wake: What's typical, what's not, and when is it time to worry

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 , at 1 p.m. Eastern.

How to attend: Register in advance here

Duration: 45 to 60 minutes, depending on Q&A

Recognized as a thought leader by the American Psychological Association, Dr. Lisa Damour co-hosts the Ask Lisa podcast, writes about teenagers for the New York Times, appears as a regular contributor to CBS News, and works in collaboration with UNICEF. She is the author of two New York Times best sellers, Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood and Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.

Webinar attendees can expect Damour to help them identify the many bumps along the road to raising teens, and how to distinguish what is normal teenage emotional development and what is cause for concern. Dr. Damour will also reassure parents that many of the emotional and mental health challenges teens currently face existed before March of 2020.

"Raising teenagers has always been challenging," said Damour. "And it's especially difficult now. Parents don't always know how to tell if they are looking at a passing mood, or real grounds for concern. We'll delve into when and when not to worry and detail the most important ways that parents can support teens."

Webinar attendees can expect to learn:

What is typical teen behavior.

What are red flags to watch out for.

What avoidance looks like.

How to help teens both effectively articulate conflicts and manage them.

Fusion Education Group operates a nationwide network of schools where student needs always come first, and teaching is personalized and one-to-one. FEG's model means students have one teacher for each class, and lessons are uniquely tailored to reflect how each student learns. Social-emotional well-being and academic progress are of equal importance.

The webinar is part of Fusion Education Group's national series. Previously broadcasted webinars can be found here.

About Fusion Education Group: Fusion Education Group (FEG) is a revolutionary innovator in personalized education. FEG provides accredited personalized education for than 5,000 middle and high school students at Fusion Academy, with 67 campuses that offer one-to-one instruction; Futures Academy, which offers one-to-one, small group instruction and online learning at 13 California campuses; Barnstable Academy, which offers traditional college-prep in a small school setting in New Jersey; and Fusion Global Academy, which offers one-to-one personalized education through a completely virtual campus that currently serves students in all 50 states and 45 states and 35 countries. More information about FEG's national events can be found here. FEG has more than 80 campuses in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

More about Dr. Lisa Damour: In addition to her podcast, thought leadership and books, Dr. Damour serves as a Senior Advisor to the Schubert Center for Child Studies at Case Western Reserve University and has written numerous academic papers, chapters, and books related to education and child development. She maintains a private practice and speaks to schools, professional organizations, and corporate groups around the world on the topics of child and adolescent development, family mental health, and adult well-being.

Dr. Damour graduated with honors from Yale University and worked for the Yale Child Study Center before earning her doctorate in Clinical Psychology at the University of Michigan. She has been a fellow at Yale's Edward Zigler Center in Child Development and Social Policy and the University of Michigan's Power Foundation. She and her husband are the proud parents of two daughters. More information can be found at: www.drlisadamour.com.

