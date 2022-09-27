BlueWind Medical Appoints Dr. Liz Kwo to Board of Directors

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueWind Medical, Ltd., a medical device company working to transform neuromodulation therapy for overactive bladder (OAB), announced today that Liz Kwo, M.D., MBA, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Everly Health, has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"I have focused my career on transforming healthcare and I am especially passionate about therapies with the potential to redefine current standards of care and improve the quality of life for patients," said Dr. Kwo. "I am pleased to join BlueWind Medical at this exciting phase and support the company's mission to revolutionize neuromodulation therapy for overactive bladder."

As a practicing physician and experienced entrepreneur, Dr. Kwo has focused her career on leveraging innovative technology to enhance the patient experience and improve population health. She brings deep expertise in data science, automation, and artificial intelligence, with a unique background in applying digital health to care delivery models.

"Dr. Kwo is a distinguished physician, leader, and entrepreneur with extensive knowledge in building and scaling healthcare products to improve outcomes and quality care," said Dan Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical. "We are honored to have her join our board of directors and look forward to working together as we advance our efforts to bring safe and effective solutions to people suffering from overactive bladder."

Prior to joining Everly Health, Dr. Kwo was the deputy Chief Clinical Officer for Anthem, now Elevance Health, where she focused on pioneering care management and utilization delivery for nearly 43 million Americans. She is currently a faculty lecturer at Harvard Medical School and practicing physician in urgent and occupational medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. Leaning on her entrepreneurial roots, Dr. Kwo is also an active angel investor in the healthcare community with an interest in technology-enabled healthcare delivery.

About Overactive Bladder

Overactive bladder is the frequent and urgent need to empty your bladder. According to the National Association for Continence, OAB is a chronic, debilitating condition affecting over 33 million Americans. Urgency urinary incontinence (UUI) is the involuntary leakage of urine associated with a sudden compelling desire to void. OAB is a highly prevalent condition among men and women with approximately 23% of U.S. adults affectedi.

About BlueWind Medical Ltd.

BlueWind Medical is an innovative medical device company that is transforming neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB). BlueWind Medical has developed a miniature tibial neuromodulation (iTNM) solution for OAB that is implanted near the ankle in a minimally invasive outpatient procedure under local anesthesia. The patient-centric system allows for therapy customization to enhance patient response and includes a light-weight wearable device that fits around the ankle. The OASIS study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA and completed enrollment in November 2021. RENOVA iStim is not approved for use in the U.S.

For additional information please visit BlueWindMedical.com

