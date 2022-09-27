FOREVER BRANDS LAUNCHES LONGEVITY SUPERFOOD BY BROOKE BURKE BODY

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC: ZAAG), announces the launch of Longevity Superfood by Brooke Burke Body. With a direct to consumer, subscription-based model, Forever has launched the initial sales of Longevity: a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood free of wheat, gluten, and dairy.

On Thursday September 22nd, Forever Brands hosted a launch party in Malibu California to kickoff the launch. Over 100 celebrities and influencers were invited to come celebrate the launch, sample Longevity and various recipes featuring the Superfood. Earlier in the day, management hosted an exclusive VIP pre-party that showcased Longevity – it's estimated the invitees have up to Thirty Million followers that Longevity could be exposed to.

In addition to launching sales, Forever Brands has also kicked off an aggressive "media buy" campaign through our partner Rebel Digital Marketing. Through influencers, #LongevitybyBrookeBurkeBody's Instagram Reels, Tik-Tok's and other social media platforms, management believes Longevity will have a very successful kickoff.

The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).

"Between the VIP party, the formal launch party and the media buy's, we believe Longevity is going to have an amazing kickoff. This week we'll be watching closely to ensure sales, transactions and shipping are going smoothly, then ramp up our efforts by October first to include all forms of payment. I am definitely looking forward to this week of initial sales to compare to our initial projections", stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Forever Brands.

Mr. Canouse continued, "Our initial projections and forecasts were incredible, to be cautious, we've worked off the basis of half those forecasts and still achieve tremendous success in revenue and cashflow".

About Forever Brands Inc:

Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body :

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc. (ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

