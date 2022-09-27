GPS Insight Integrates Geotab Device Data Into Fleet and Field Management Applications

As a reseller, GPS Insight will add Geotab products to its portfolio; as a data partner, will ingest Geotab device data into its own proprietary solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. GPS Insight joins the Geotab community not only as a reseller, but also as a consumer and distributor of data from Geotab's best-in-class telematics devices.

Through this agreement with Geotab, GPS Insight will integrate the data driven by Geotab's GO9 and future devices into its own proprietary fleet and field management software applications. For GPS insight, this agreement opens the door to a vastly expanded telematics dataset that will amplify its customers' ability to effectively and successfully manage their businesses.

"Incorporating Geotab devices and data into GPS Insight's fleet and field solutions will advance the industry's access to best-in-class data, analytics and insights to do more with less, maximize efficiency, scale and grow," said Shay Demmons, Chief Product Officer of GPS Insight. "We're in the business of using data to solve customer challenges, and Geotab device data will provide an enhanced level of granularity to help us solve those challenges better than ever."

For GPS Insight, the data feed provided by GO9 and future Geotab devices presents opportunities for an enhanced customer experience, including but not limited to OEM/deviceless tracking, Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities, diagnostics data for yellow iron, advanced safety detection and accident recreation, EV/HEV charging and battery data, and winter machine telematics.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

