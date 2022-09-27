Hexaware Recognized as one of the Best Tech Brands by The Economic Times

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware was featured among the Best Tech Brands in the recently held 3rd edition of The Economic Times Best Tech Brands 2022 with the theme - 'Tech for Good: Building an Ecosphere of Innovators'.

The event highlighted the potential and scope of the IT industry in augmenting industry productivity and economic growth while enabling improved governance. The 3rd edition of The Economic Times Best Tech Brands 2022 honors the companies that have gained a dependable reputation through their vision and innovative approach. It facilitates the exchange of strategies, learnings and ideas between industry leaders, which is crucial to attaining the next level of progress in technology.

Hexaware has been recognized as one of the Best Tech Brands and was felicitated at the event. It is a remarkable testament to the benchmarks of excellence it has created in the technology domain and will solidify its formidable position among IT service providers.

Dr. Vishwanath Joshi, Chief People Officer at Hexaware, said, "We have consistently demonstrated innovation as an integral part of our culture and are glad to be recognized for it. It is a great honor to contribute to the success story of the IT industry while establishing a unique position for Hexaware as a pioneer, nurturing creativity and excellence. We will continue strengthening our innovation capabilities that will continue to impact the digital landscape."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global IT, BPS and consulting services company empowering businesses worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed.

