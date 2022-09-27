IRG to Construct New, 227,000 Sq. Ft. Distribution Facility for RoadOne IntermodaLogistics in Suffolk, Virginia

100 new jobs, significant investment expected

SUFFOLK, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), one of the largest industrial real estate developers in the nation, is proud to announce an agreement has been executed to develop a state-of-the-art distribution facility in Suffolk near the Port of Virginia. Upon completion, the project will be fully leased to RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company with a national footprint.

PHOTO: Conceptual rendering of the new, 227,000 sq. ft. distribution facility for RoadOne's expansion in Suffolk. (PRNewswire)

"RoadOne is pleased to be working with IRG to add needed distribution capacity for the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. This new facility will provide transload services to expedite the movement of inbound cargo from the Port of Virginia to U.S. markets. These strategic initiatives provide our shipper clients with the best logistics services and connectivity to our broad national network," said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. "This is the fourth new transload facility and the second one in Virginia that we've added in the last year and a half."

IRG purchased the 40-acre site in early June 2022. The new building will span about 227,000 sq. ft. and include cross docking for efficient distribution. Its proximity to the bustling Port of Virginia was also a key reason RoadOne was attracted to the location.

"Having companies the caliber of IRG and RoadOne in this market leveraging The Port of Virginia and its efficiency is a vote of confidence in the future of this port," said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. "The Port of Virginia is one of the fastest-growing and most technologically-advanced port complexes in the nation and we are investing $1.4 billion to continue our evolution. We're excited to collaborate with IRG and RoadOne to support their growth and success."

RoadOne is the largest intermodal trucking provider in North America and offers full-service intermodal transportation and related logistics services, including port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload services, transloading, warehousing and distribution solutions. They operate 95 facilities in the U.S. and Canada, including several in Virginia.

"This is our third build-to-suit site near the Port of Virginia, where we've witnessed the market's aggressive demand for space in the past few years," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "We are committed to developing facilities to support the needs of the port and the companies who will drive job creation and further investment into the community."

IRG anticipates completion of the project in the third quarter of 2023.

Charles Dickinson, SIOR, of Harvey Lindsay Commercial Real Estate represented both the Landlord and Tenant in this transaction.

About IRG



IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. IRG, through its affiliated partnerships and limited liability companies, operates a portfolio containing over 150 properties in 31 states with over 100 million square feet of rentable space. IRG is nationally recognized as a leading force behind the adaptive reuse of commercial and industrial real estate, solving some of America's most difficult real estate challenges. Learn more at www.industrialrealtygroup.com.

About The Port of Virginia



The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generates $47 billion annually in gross state product.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics



RoadOne and its affiliated companies deliver comprehensive single source logistics solutions that include the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, and warehousing and distribution nationwide.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of safety, sales, systems, and financial support as RoadOne.

In addition, First Coast and Mile High Logistics, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are affiliated companies with penetration of U.S. Southeast markets and a network of agency terminals on the U.S. East Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Gulf.

DDI IntermodaLogistics, serving the U.S. East Coast, is the foundation of RoadOne's domestic drayage service network.

JZ IntermodaLogistics and JZ LogisticsSolutions, based in Florida, provide a comprehensive scope of logistics and intermodal services to address the extensive needs of Florida trade.

Rose IntermodaLogistics penetrates the key markets of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with reliable intermodal transportation services at various rail and port locations in these states.

EHS LogisticSolutions is a full-service trucking firm based near Detroit that serves the Great Lakes region including Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. It's an established vendor to major auto manufacturers in the region.

R&A LogisticSolutions is a full-service drayage, trucking, and transload firm based in Oakland that serves the bay area including California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, as well as national brokerage capabilities.

Wilmac Enterprises, LLC, is a domestic intermodal and drayage company with 75 drivers throughout Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee and Newark, New Jersey.

In 2019, RoadOne launched RoadOne LogisticSolutions (ROLS), a full-service drayage brokerage division. Headquartered in Tampa, ROLS will provide end-to-end drayage brokerage and related logistics services enabling RoadOne to continue its national intermodal network expansion efforts and better serve its customers' supply chain requirements. For more information, visit: www.roadone.com Connect with us on LinkedIn

