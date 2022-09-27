Outreach Named a Leader in Sales Engagement evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Sales Execution Platform recognized with highest possible score in 23 out of the 30 evaluation criteria

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach, the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced it was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022. Outreach received the highest possible scores across 23 of the 30 evaluation criteria.

This follows Outreach's placement as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022. Of the three vendors evaluated in both reports, Outreach is the only vendor named as a Leader in both.

"Outreach is proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022 report," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "Sales engagement is critical for sales teams who want to improve their rep efficiency, and help companies build more pipeline with fewer resources – which is essential in this period of economic turbulence."

The full Outreach Sales Execution Platform combines world class sales engagement technology with revenue intelligence and operations – empowering our customers to accelerate pipeline generation, manage deals more effectively, and forecast more accurately.

In the Forrester report, Outreach received the highest possible 5 out of 5 score in 23 criteria including Conversation Intelligence/Webconferencing, Workflows, Guided Selling, Sales Enablement Automation, User Experience -- interface, and 18 more.

In its vendor profile Forrester wrote, "Outreach continues to execute on its superior product vision to be the AI-based sales execution engine instrumenting seller execution workflows. It uses real-time natural language processing and machine learning across the deal cycle to generate insights and guide users to take proactive actions, reduce risk, and maximize upside."

About Outreach

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping organizations achieve their growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

