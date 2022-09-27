Ping Identity CFO Raj Dani Honored as Denver Business Journal 2022 C-Suite Award Winner

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced Raj Dani, Chief Financial Officer, as one of the Denver Business Journal's (DBJ) 2022 C-Suite Award Winners . The DBJ C-Suite Awards recognize distinguished executives for their important contributions to the Denver community while demonstrating vital leadership and business savvy to guide their companies to success.

Over the last five years, Dani has led the company through high growth and scale, including a successful IPO and numerous acquisitions that have shaped Ping Identity as a leader in identity security that helps businesses deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Dani played an active role in linking Ping Identity to pandemic relief throughout the Denver community, including efforts to combat homelessness and support first responders, food shelters, and other organizations on the front lines. His ongoing commitment to fostering a creative and inclusive hybrid work culture, while helping to spearhead company-led community initiatives, also earned Ping Identity recent recognition as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Denver and Austin.

"Success at Ping Identity is a team effort, and it's an honor to receive this award recognizing our strides within the Denver community we call home," shared Raj Dani, CFO, Ping Identity. "Leading through changes like acquisitions and pandemics can test your limits, but it's been a pleasure to do so alongside such a standout group of employees. Our team is always searching for new ways to give back to the Denver community and carries an unmatched passion for making online experiences easy for the businesses and consumers we serve around the world."

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

