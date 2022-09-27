Pipefy announces two new VPs

Monique Menezes joins the company as VP of People and Salvatore Tocco as VP of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code process automation platform, announces two new Vice Presidents joining their team. The team is excited to welcome Monique Menezes as VP of People and Salvatore Tocco as VP of Sales.

(PRNewsfoto/Pipefy) (PRNewswire)

Monique Menezes is a Rio de Janeiro native and still lives there now. She is passionate about people and decided to join Pipefy's team because of "the purpose and global legacy the company is building."

Monique started her career working as a Business Partner for big tech companies such as TIM and Vale. There she had the opportunity to learn more about traditional management models on a global scale. She worked for Descomplica as Head of HR, leading the company's growth from 50 to 350 employees.

In 2021, she joined VTEX as People Partner Leader where she joined in the mission to create processes and guidelines to evaluate team performances in line with the business strategy. Her most recent challenge was at Zoop, as VP of People and Culture.

"I was amazed by Pipefy's culture, by the challenge on a global scale, and I definitely want to be part of the history of this Brazilian company with outstanding results," states Meneses about her upcoming challenges.

Salvatore Tocco lives in San Diego, California. In his career, Sal has seen many successes in process automation. These experiences fuel his understanding of Pipefy's product and mission. In his most recent experience at LeadChat, an Australian company, he achieved the GTM strategy expansion to the US market, resulting in a subsequent acquisition of the business.

For this reason, Sal assumes the leadership of Pipefy's Sales team focusing on the company's GTM goals and expansion in the US market.

"Coming from a competitor, I could tell how much better the customer experience really is with Pipefy. Also, the company has been able to build an amazing culture," says Tocco. "We are bringing a tremendous company with world class people, operations, and infrastructure to the US market in full force."

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more. Through automated workflows and a low-code framework, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes for workflows and processes in any department or industry. Learn more about Pipefy .

Media Contact

Kasey Christolos

kchristolos@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pipefy